Scanfrost, one of Nigeria’s most trusted names in home and kitchen appliances, is proud to announce Hilda Baci, the Guinness World Record–breaking chef and celebrated culinary entrepreneur, as its newest brand ambassador.

Hilda’s inspiring story of passion, excellence, and perseverance perfectly aligns with Scanfrost’s values of reliability, innovation, and quality.

From her record-breaking cookathon to her growing impact in the culinary and lifestyle space, Hilda continues to represent the strength and creativity of the modern Nigerian.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Ajit Nair, Group Managing Director, C.G.C.L, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Hilda Baci to the Scanfrost family. Her authenticity, energy, and entrepreneurial drive reflect the values that have guided Scanfrost for over four decades. Together, we look forward to inspiring Nigerians to create memorable experiences at home and beyond.”

Mr. Ashok Dimri, Business Head, C.G.C.L, added:

“Hilda’s influence goes beyond the kitchen; she embodies resilience, creativity, and ambition. These are the same values we build into every Scanfrost product. We believe this partnership will deepen our connection with consumers who see home appliances as essential partners in their everyday lives.”

Ms Hilda Baci, Scanfrost Ambassador added:

“Scanfrost has been part of our homes for generations, and partnering with them feels like coming full circle. It’s a brand that represents hard work, trust, and real Nigerian living – everything I stand for.”

Mr Alfred Jarikre, Marketing Manager, Scanfrost Nigeria, noted:

“Hilda brings a fresh, youthful, and dynamic energy to the Scanfrost brand. This collaboration is not just about endorsement but about storytelling, showing how everyday Nigerians can make more of their moments with Scanfrost.”

As part of the partnership, Hilda will feature in Scanfrost’s advertising campaigns, digital content, and lifestyle projects across Nigeria, with a focus on food, family, and home innovation.

About Scanfrost

Scanfrost is a leading home and kitchen appliance brand in Nigeria, with a 40+ year heritage of quality, innovation, and trust. Its product lines span cooling, cooking, laundry, and small household appliances.