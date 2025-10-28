Mshel Pent Haven offers eco-conscious living with smart infrastructure, central utilities, and lifestyle amenities tailored for modern families and investors

Strategically located along Airport Road, Abuja, the estate promises high accessibility and strong long-term property appreciation

Investors can secure plots starting from N4.788 million with flexible payment plans and benefit from early entry pricing before the upcoming price review

Abuja’s real estate market continues to attract investors and homebuyers seeking long-term value, and Mshel Homes remains a leading force in shaping this growth.

The developer has announced its latest project, Mshel Pent Haven, strategically located along Airport Road.

Mshel Pent Haven blends sustainable design, contemporary architecture, and lifestyle-driven planning to meet the expectations of young professionals, growing families, and forward-looking investors.

The development reinforces Mshel Homes’ commitment to building eco-conscious estates where comfort, wellness, and capital appreciation coexist seamlessly.

The name “Pent Haven” draws inspiration from the concept of a penthouse: a symbol of prestige, privacy, and elevated living. In this estate, Mshel Homes extends that same spirit of excellence by offering land where investors can build homes that reflect success and sophistication.

Every detail of Mshel Pent Haven has been thoughtfully planned to support an enhanced lifestyle and long-term value growth. Some of the proposed estate features include:

Central power and water systems

Central sewage management

Smart home technology

Recreation and sports facilities

Children’s park and family garden

Solar-powered street lighting

24-hour professional security

These amenities are designed to create a self-sustaining community that prioritises both comfort and convenience.

The strategic location of Mshel Pent Haven along Airport Road places it at the centre of future growth in Abuja. The estate is approximately 15 minutes from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and is surrounded by key infrastructure, including schools, shopping malls, filling stations, and residential neighbourhoods. Airport Road continues to attract attention for its accessibility and potential for high property appreciation. Investing early in this corridor through Mshel Pent Haven positions buyers for long-term capital growth and strong returns.

As part of its launch phase, Mshel Homes is offering a pre-sale opportunity that allows buyers to secure plots at highly attractive entry prices. With N4,788,000, investors can own a 150 SQM plot, while larger plots of 250SQM, 350SQM, 450SQM, 750SQM, and 1000SQM are also available to explore.

Buyers can make an initial deposit as low as 30% and enjoy flexible payment options ranging from 0 to 18 months. Early investors will also benefit from an assured return on investment, especially with the proposed 15% upward price review from 7th November 2025, making this an excellent off-plan opportunity in Abuja’s growing market..

Whether for a personal residence, a luxury rental, or a long-term investment, owning property in Mshel Pent Haven offers access to a community built on class, security, and modern innovation.

Mshel Pent Haven offers buyers the advantage of early entry pricing and strong appreciation potential as construction progresses. The project embodies a future where real estate ownership is both rewarding and sustainable.

Mshel Homes continues to demonstrate transparency, trust, and timely delivery across all its developments, giving buyers confidence that their investment will yield lasting value. The opportunity to own a piece of Mshel Pent Haven at this discounted price is available for a limited time under this pre-sale phase. With flexible payment plans, a strategic location, and guaranteed appreciation, this estate represents one of the most forward-looking property investments in Abuja.

Contact Mshel Homes today via 09069951704 or 08133933449 and on social media @mshelhomes on all platforms to secure your plot and take the first step toward owning part of Abuja’s next great residential community.