Rural areas now account for nearly half of all Jumia deliveries, showing strong growth in online shopping beyond urban centres.

JForce program has over 32,000 active agents driving digital inclusion and entrepreneurship in underserved communities

Jumia’s logistics network includes 350+ Pickup Stations and 67 partners, enabling last-mile delivery to remote areas across Nigeria

Fresh insights spotlight rural adoption, digital inclusion, and Jumia’s role in powering Nigeria’s e-commerce evolution as the brand gears up for its biggest annual shopping event, Black Friday 2025.

Jumia, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform, has launched the second edition of its flagship “E-Commerce in Rural Areas” report, revealing how digital commerce continues to transform lives and drive growth across underserved communities in Nigeria.

The launch event, held at Jumia’s Lagos head office, gathered key stakeholders including government officials, media representatives, vendors, logistics partners, and members of the Jumia community.

The event spotlighted new data and success stories illustrating how e-commerce is bridging economic and digital divides across the country.

Building on the success of its first edition, this year’s report offers deeper insights into rural consumer behavior, the role of infrastructure development, and the success of initiatives like JForce Jumia’s community-based sales program in promoting digital inclusion and entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.

According to the report, rural areas now account for nearly half of all packages delivered on the Jumia platform, underscoring the growing appetite for online shopping outside urban centers. Categories such as Phones, Beauty & Perfumes, Home Essentials, Men’s Clothing, and Men’s Shoes top the list of most purchased items.

In Q2 2025, Jumia recorded significant growth in Nigeria, with orders up 25% and total GMV rising 36% year-over-year. The platform’s nationwide reach now includes over 350 Pickup Stations across hundreds of towns and communities, supported by 67 logistics partners who help ensure last-mile delivery, even in remote areas like Gaya (Kano), Akpakpava and Ekpoma-Eguare (Edo), Owerri (Imo), and Wurukum (Benue).

Speaking on the report’s findings, Temidayo Ojo, CEO of Jumia Nigeria, stated:

“Our mission has always been to make everyday life easier for Nigerians, regardless of where they live. This report reaffirms the power of digital commerce to improve lives, support small businesses, and create economic opportunity in areas long underserved by traditional retail.”

The E-Commerce in Rural Areas report also highlights the growing impact of JForce, which now boasts over 32,000 active agents helping to introduce rural consumers to online shopping, enhance digital literacy, and support small-scale entrepreneurship.

As Jumia celebrates over 13 years of operations in Nigeria, the company continues to champion inclusion and innovation through data-driven initiatives that are shaping the future of retail. With Black Friday 2025 fast approaching, Jumia is set to build on these insights, bringing even more Nigerians, from cities to the most remote communities, into the excitement as the brand gears up to deliver yet another season of unbeatable deals.

This year’s campaign, “Do Pass Yourself,” promises to deliver not just unbeatable deals but a celebration of access, opportunity, and the shared spirit of discovery that defines Jumia’s e-commerce revolution.

The full E-Commerce in Rural Areas (2025) report can be accessed here.