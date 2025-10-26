The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Lagos socialite, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, the owner of Proxy Night Club, along with over 100 guests during a midnight raid at the club over what the agency described as a ‘drug party’.

The NDLEA made this known in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

“In Lagos, NDLEA operatives in the early hours of Sunday, 26th October, raided Proxy Night Club at 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, where a drug party was going on. Over 100 suspects, including the owner of the club, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, alias Pretty Mike, were arrested and taken into custody for screening.

“Cartons of illicit substances, including Loud and laughing gas, were recovered from suspects at the party and the club’s store,” the agency stated.

According to the agency, the raid followed intelligence about a drug party taking place at the club, located at 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island. Operatives, who had been embedded in the party since 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 25, disrupted the event around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The NDLEA said the operation was carried out based on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and all those arrested are currently being screened to determine their level of involvement.

Cocaine busts

In a separate operation, NDLEA officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) uncovered 70 parcels of cocaine cleverly hidden in cocoa butter formula body cream containers bound for London, United Kingdom.

The illicit shipment, weighing 3.60 kilograms, was intercepted on October 14, during a routine examination of cargoes labeled as personal effects to be flown via Air Peace to London.

A cargo agent, Lawal Mustapha Olakunle, who presented the consignment for airfreight, was immediately arrested. Further investigations led to the arrest of two additional suspects, Ogunmuyide Taiwo Deborah, a healthcare worker, and Mutiu Adebayo Adebiyi, CEO of Mutiu Adebiyi & Co Travel Agency, who were allegedly connected to the export attempt.

In a similar development, NDLEA operatives at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA) in Enugu foiled an attempt by a 35-year-old Lesotho national, Lemena Mark, to export 103.59 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a herbal coffee tea pack to the Philippines.

In Kwara State, a 40-year-old suspect, Umar Abubakar, was arrested with 21,950 capsules of tramadol (250mg) hidden inside a 100-litre water heater at Bode Saadu, Moro Local Government Area.

Also, in Taraba State, NDLEA officers arrested Auwal Musa (26) and Salihu Bala (22) with 450,000 pills of tramadol and Exol-5 at the Dan-anacha checkpoint while conveying the drugs from Onitsha, Anambra, to Mubi, Adamawa.

The statement further noted that operatives on patrol along the Okene-Lokoja Highway, Kogi State, seized 162.2 kilograms of cannabis, while another 128 kilograms were recovered from Abubakar Muhammad (55) in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

In Lagos, a mother of two, Oyonumoh Glory Effiong, described as a major distributor of Canadian and California Loud across Lekki, Ajah, Ikoyi, and Victoria Island, was arrested on October 17 with 500 grams of the banned substance at her Lekki residence.

More seizures across Nigeria

In Ikorodu, Lagos, operatives recovered 275 litres of skuchies, a dangerous mix of black currant drink, cannabis, and opioids.

In Abia State, a 75-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were arrested for possessing 4.7 kilograms and 225 grams of cannabis, respectively.

In Ondo and Kaduna States, 384.5 kilograms of skunk were recovered in separate raids.

At Seme Border, Lagos, NDLEA seized 55 kilograms of skunk and 121.3 litres of skuchies from suspects.

In Zamfara State, Abubakar Ibrahim (30) was arrested with an AK-47 rifle and 1,746 rounds of ammunition while allegedly transporting them from Sokoto to Bagega forest in Anka LGA.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) commended the agency, the officers and men of MMIA, AIIA, Lagos, Kwara, Abia, Nasarawa, Kogi, Ondo, Anambra, Taraba, Kaduna, Seme and Zamfara Commands for the arrests and seizures. He urged them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the Agency.