The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called on the Federal Government to codify the “Nigeria First Policy” into law to guarantee its enforceability, consistency, and sustainability in driving the nation’s quest for economic self-reliance.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Muda Yusuf, and sent to Nairametrics on Sunday, the CPPE emphasized that Nigeria stands at a pivotal moment in its economic development journey and must adopt a deliberate strategy that prioritizes domestic production, value addition, and local participation across all sectors of the economy.

“When local content policies are backed by legislation, institutional structures, and fiscal incentives, they deliver measurable and sustainable results,” the statement said.

The organization urged the government to go beyond policy declarations by embedding the Nigeria First principle into the country’s legal and institutional frameworks.

This, it said, would ensure long-term policy continuity, attract investment confidence, and shield the economy from external vulnerabilities.

CPPE calls for stronger enforcement capacity

It also stated that the government should build strong institutional and enforcement capacity to ensure compliance, minimize leakages, and sustain momentum.

The group further noted “past executive orders and procurement policies without legislative force or enforcement mechanisms failed to produce meaningful results.”

This, the statement said, underlines the need to move beyond policy pronouncements to legal, institutional, and operational frameworks capable of driving compliance and accountability across sectors.

By embedding the policy into law, CPPE argued, Nigeria could finally chart a bold path toward self-reliance, industrial revival, and resilience in the face of global economic uncertainties.

What you should know