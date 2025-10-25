The Lagos State Government has announced the reintroduction of Amnesty on Planning Permit for existing buildings without approval for a period of 61 days.

This is not the first time that the Lagos State Government has introduced an initiative, as it did about 17 months ago, providing such an amnesty window for property owners to perfect their planning permits on completed buildings.

According to a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Government, this disclosure is contained in a short statement issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development

This initiative, which is to run from November 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, is to encourage owners to regularize the affected properties as they will be able to obtain the planning permit without paying the expected penalty.

What the Lagos State Government is saying

The statement reads, ‘’Within the Amnesty period of 61days, starting from 1st November- 31st December, 2025, owners of such buildings will be able to obtain a Planning Permit without paying the stipulated penalty.’’

The government listed some of the requirements for the amnesty to include title document/proof of ownership, survey plan, non-destructive integrity test report, letter of structural stability and indemnity as well as land use planning analysis report.

Other requirements are evidence of tax compliance and structural, electrical, and mechanical drawings (where applicable).

To take part in the amnesty programme, the affected property owners are to submit their application at the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) district offices in the 57 Local Government Areas (LGA)/Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

It also stated that the application can be submitted at the Electronic Planning Permit (EPP) office at the LASPPPA headquarters at Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, Ikeja.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had always insisted that property owners, developers, and residents must obtain proper planning permits for all building projects, noting that it is not only important but also necessary and compulsory for property owners, developers, and residents.