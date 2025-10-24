Nuli launched its first U.S. location at The Square in Washington D.C., introducing African superfoods and health-focused cuisine to an international audience

The event celebrated nearly a decade of purposeful growth, with dignitaries from global finance, development, and entrepreneurship in attendance

Nuli’s expansion showcases African agricultural value chains and positions indigenous crops like Fonio, Moringa, and Baobab as global superfoods

Nuli, a first-of-its-kind health-forward, fast-casual restaurant showcasing African superfoods and locally grown produce, officially opened its doors in the United States with a grand celebration at its first U.S. location inside The Square food hall, 1850 K Street NW, Washington D.C.

The grand opening event marked a significant milestone for Nuli’s founder and CEO, Ada Osakwe, a celebrated Nigerian entrepreneur and investor whose mission has always been to transform the way the world experiences African food.

“My plan for Nuli was never to remain only in Nigeria”, Osakwe said in her remarks. “From the very beginning in Abuja, where we opened our first store in 2015, my dream was simple yet audacious: to present indigenously-grown fresh produce, grown by smallholder farmers, with pride and excellence—first to Nigerian consumers, then to the world.”

The event drew distinguished guests from across government, business, and international development, who gathered to celebrate this bold moment for Nigerian entrepreneurship on a global stage. The Special Guest of Honour, Olawale Edun, Honourable Minister of Finance of Nigeria and Coordinating Minister of the Economy was represented by Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to Nigeria’s President on Finance & the Economy. Other dignitaries in attendance included Ndiamé Diop, World Bank’s Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa; Arunma Oteh, Oxford University Academic Scholar and Former Director General Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC); Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denham; Ndidi Nwuneli, President, ONE; Aloysius Ordu, Member, Monetary Policy Committee, Central Bank of Nigeria; Nathalie Akon, International Finance Corporation (IFC) Division Director for the West Africa Gulf of Guinea; Dr. Kingsley Obiora, Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, among many others.

The Nuli D.C. concept introduces American residents and visitors to a fresh, nutrition-forward take on African-inspired cuisine through farm-fresh meals and beverages filled with Africa’s bold flavours and nutritious superfood ingredients. Beyond the Company’s Nigerian roots, the Nuli D.C. menu is influenced by culinary traditions across Africa’s 54 countries, paying homage to its rich diversity. From the Mediterranean North, spreading across Morocco to Tunisia, to the Indian-influenced Eastern countries of Kenya, Uganda &

Tanzania, Nuli also reveals the confluence of cultures on the continent, celebrating our inherent connectedness with the rest of the world. African-grown crops like Fonio, Moringa, Cassava, Hibiscus, Egusi and Baobab can be found throughout the menu, ensuring these nutrient-dense, climate-resilient indigenous crops, sourced directly from smallholder farmers in Africa, are presented to an international customer base, showcasing Africa’s agricultural value chains, creating dignified jobs, and inspiring healthier food choices at a global scale.

Speaking about Nuli’s purpose, Osakwe shared, “There is an urgency to ensure that Africa’s economic diversification and export competitiveness is amplified. Through Nuli, we are not only enhancing economic opportunities, but we are also changing narratives on what African brand excellence means in our world.”

Osakwe emphasized how the inaugural Washington D.C. location represents more than just an expansion, but also serves as a symbol of patient execution, nearly ten years in the making. She expressed gratitude for the critical support she received from the Nigerian Embassy of the United States, particularly the former U.S Consular General as well as the U.S. Counselor for Commercial Affairs, who facilitated Nuli’s participation at the Select USA conference in D.C. in 2024.

The event’s atmosphere was vibrant, elegant, and purposeful. Guests mingled over Nuli’s signature Africa Magic Jollof rice bowls, Fonio jollof bowls, Suya chicken wings, Couscous, Cassava naan bread wraps, and Nuli’s signature cold-pressed juices, including Zobo.

Nuli D.C. reflects Ada Osakwe’s vision of transforming African crops into the next generation of global superfoods. What began as a small juice company in Lagos has evolved into an international lifestyle brand showcasing nutrient-rich indigenous African ingredients such as Fonio, Moringa, Cassava, and Baobab. Conversations centered around the power of African entrepreneurship, the importance of sustainable food systems, and the rising global appetite for authentic African cuisine. The atmosphere was both celebratory and deeply inspiring, as Nuli’s story became a living example of what’s possible when purpose meets focused execution.

Throughout the evening, guests shared in the joy of this milestone moment. Conversations centered around the power of African entrepreneurship, the importance of sustainable food systems, and the rising global appetite for authentic African cuisine. The atmosphere was both celebratory and deeply inspiring, as Nuli’s story became a living example of what’s possible when purpose meets passion.

Nuli represents more than a business expansion; it is a bridge between continents, connecting African farmers to global consumers through food that is healthy and sustainable. The company’s expansion to the United States comes at a time when global conversations about food security, climate action, and inclusive growth are more urgent than ever. By championing indigenous ingredients and empowering local farmers, the brand offers a model of how African-led innovation can nourish both people and the planet at scale.

Nuli is open to the public at The Square, 1850 K Street NW, Washington D.C., operating Mondays to Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.