When we think of banking, we rarely imagine forests, solar panels, or braille-equipped ATMs. Yet, First Bank of Nigeria Limited is proving that a financial institution can be a powerful catalyst for environmental stewardship and social inclusion.

As the bank celebrates its second consecutive win as Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG at the 2025 Euromoney Awards, it’s worth examining how this 132-year-old institution is planting seeds, literally and figuratively, for a sustainable future.

Rooting for the Environment

Perhaps the most visible symbol of FirstBank’s commitment is its tree-planting initiative. In November 2025, the bank announced the completion of an ambitious three-year campaign: 50,000 trees planted across Nigeria. Launched in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), the initiative aligned with the Paris Agreement and Nigeria’s Green Recovery Plan. What began with 1,000 trees at the Lekki Conservation Centre in 2023 grew to 30,000 in 2024, culminating with the final 20,000 planted during the 2025 CR&S Week.

The impact extends beyond aesthetics. These trees are projected to absorb approximately 720 tonnes of CO₂, contributing meaningfully to biodiversity preservation and climate resilience. As CEO Olusegun Alebiosu noted, “We are not just placing seedlings into the ground; we are sowing seeds of hope, renewal, and sustainability”.

But environmental action doesn’t stop at tree planting. FirstBank has invested over $9 million in solar home projects across Africa and committed more than N15 billion to modular power plants, reducing reliance on fossil fuels while expanding energy access.

Inclusion as a Social Imperative

Sustainability, for FirstBank, is as much about people as it is about the planet. The bank’s gender inclusion strategy has seen over ₦43 billion disbursed through FirstGem loans to women-led businesses in 2024 alone. More than 2,000 female employees have participated in leadership development through the FirstBank Women Network, addressing gender gaps at management levels.

Perhaps most striking is the bank’s forthcoming initiative for visually impaired and physically challenged customers. Set to launch in phases across all subsidiaries, the programme will introduce braille transaction documents, audio-format brochures, ATMs with voice-prompt commands, and cards featuring tactile motifs.

“Everyone deserves access to financial services whether physically or digitally,” said Patrick Akhidenor, Chief Risk Officer and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee. It’s a move that sets a new standard for inclusive banking in Nigeria.

The bigger picture

FirstBank’s sustainability framework rests on three pillars: education, health and welfare; diversity and financial inclusion; and responsible lending, procurement, and climate initiatives. The bank has screened 340 corporate transactions for ESG risks and trained over 9,000 employees in sustainability practices. Over one million students have gained financial literacy skills through its educational programs.

In an era where “sustainability” can feel like a buzzword, FirstBank is demonstrating that meaningful change requires both investment and intentionality. Whether through tree roots or banking relationships, the institution is building something that might just last another 132 years.