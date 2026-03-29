Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Dr. Rasaq Adedoyin Salami as an Independent Non-Executive Director on its board, effective 26th March 2026.

In a disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange, the company also revealed that Mr. Hisham Ezz El Arab was appointed as a Non-Executive Director, effective on the same date.

These appointments follow the resignation of Mr. Abhiroop Chuckarbutty, who stepped down from the board, also effective 26th March 2026.

The company stated that it welcomed Dr. Salami and Mr. Ezz El Arab, wishing them success in their new roles.

About Dr. R. Adedoyin Salami

Dr. R. Adedoyin Salami is an economist with over three decades of experience in academia, public policy, consulting, and corporate governance.

He holds a PhD from Queen Mary College, University of London, and is the CEO of KAINOS Edge Consulting Ltd, an applied economics advisory firm he co-founded.

In the private sector, he has served on the boards of several companies and currently chairs Dryva Logistics Ltd, having previously served on the boards of Prestige Assurance Plc and ARM Investment Managers Ltd.

He has served as Chief Economic Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari and previously chaired the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, while also participating in the IMF Advisory Group for Sub-Saharan Africa.

In academia, he is affiliated with Lagos Business School and has taught at the University of Lagos, and he has consulted for organizations including the World Bank, UNIDO, USAID, IFC, and DFID.

About Hisham Ezz El Arab

Hisham Ezz El Arab is an executive with 32 years of experience in the FMCG sector, including roles at Danone and Procter & Gamble.

He holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from the American University in Cairo and has completed executive programmes at MIT, INSEAD, IMD, and IESE.

His experience includes working on business growth initiatives, operational improvements, and turnaround efforts across multiple markets.

Before his current role as Business Unit President for Sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelēz International, he served as Regional Vice President for Asia, Middle East and Africa at Danone.

He has also delivered guest lectures at London Business School, and has served in an advisory capacity to the French government.

What you should know