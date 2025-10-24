The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the dismissal of Aliyu Usman and Chukwu Nancy Ngozi, both officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), over proven allegations of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy involving stealing and illegal possession of firearms

According to a statement by the Board, the decision followed the completion of internal disciplinary proceedings conducted on April 14 and September 4, 2025, respectively.

“The public is further invited to note that the Service has dismissed two junior personnel; Aliyu Usman (AII) and Chukwu Nancy Ngozi (CIA) for criminal conspiracy involving stealing and illegal possession of firearms and proven allegation of kidnapping,” the statement read.

The disciplinary actions were part of a wider review concluded on July 11, 2025, by the CDCFIB’s Board Disciplinary and General-Purpose Committee (BDGPC). The session examined 31 disciplinary cases involving officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Following the review, the Board approved a series of measures to uphold discipline and integrity across the service. These include:

Eight (8) officers dismissed for serious misconduct and violation of Service Regulations.

Five (5) officers were compulsorily retired for offences bordering on misconduct.

Eight (8) officers demoted by one rank.

Five (5) officers were issued written warning letters.

Two (2) dismissed officers’ appeals were rejected due to lack of merit.

One (1) officer reinstated after a successful appeal.

Two (2) officers were exonerated of all charges.

Ethical standards

The Board emphasized its commitment to enforcing strict ethical and professional standards within the Immigration Service.

It stated that the disciplinary actions are in line with its avowed commitment to upholding the highest standards of discipline and integrity within the service it superintends.

The CDCFIB reiterated that the Service will carry out all disciplinary actions without fear or favour and in strict compliance with extant rules and regulations.

What you should know

Early this year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dismissed 27 officers for engaging in fraudulent activities and professional misconduct. According to the Commission, the dismissals followed recommendations from the EFCC’s Staff Disciplinary Committee and were approved by its Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

The EFCC also warned the public about impersonators and blackmailers using the names of senior officials to extort individuals under investigation. Two suspects, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim, were recently arraigned before the FCT High Court in Abuja for allegedly attempting to extort $1 million from a former Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director.

The Department of State Services (DSS) recently issued warnings about two dismissed officers, Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, who were allegedly using their former positions to engage in fraudulent activities.

The DSS confirmed that both individuals have been apprehended and are set to face prosecution in accordance with the law.