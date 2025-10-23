The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has expanded its methanol poisoning warnings to include eight additional countries, among them Nigeria, Kenya, Japan, Mexico, and Uganda, following an increase in deaths and serious illnesses caused by contaminated alcoholic drinks.

The FCDO said the warning aims to protect British travelers amid rising cases of methanol poisoning in popular destinations. Methanol, an industrial alcohol commonly used in products such as antifreeze and paint thinners, is sometimes illegally mixed with spirit-based beverages to reduce costs. Even a small amount can cause blindness or death within 12 to 48 hours of consumption.

Officials noted that the substance is both tasteless and odourless, making it nearly impossible for unsuspecting travellers to detect.

According to the advisory, British nationals are urged to remain vigilant and avoid consuming homemade or street-sold alcoholic drinks, which may be adulterated.

Newly added countries under the methanol poisoning advisory

The expanded warning now covers Ecuador, Kenya, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Uganda, and Russia.

These join previously listed countries where incidents involving British travellers have occurred, including Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Turkey, and Fiji.

The FCDO said it continuously reviews and updates its travel advisories to reflect the latest global safety information. The addition of new countries, it said, was informed by increased reports of methanol-related illnesses and fatalities among tourists.

What you should know

Hamish Falconer, the UK Minister for Consular and Crisis, warned that methanol poisoning can be difficult to detect because its early symptoms resemble ordinary alcohol intoxication. “Methanol poisoning can kill. It can be difficult to detect when drinking, and by the time travellers realise the danger, it can be too late,” Falconer said.

He advised travellers to pay attention to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and confusion, which may progress to blurred vision or blindness within 12 to 48 hours. Anyone showing signs of methanol poisoning is urged to seek immediate medical attention.

To reduce risk, travellers are encouraged to purchase sealed or bottled drinks from licensed establishments and be wary of consuming pre-mixed cocktails, shots, or drinks served in buckets or jugs, particularly in tourist hotspots.

The FCDO has also launched a public awareness initiative titled “Know the Signs of Methanol Poisoning” to educate travellers on preventive measures. The campaign follows consultations with parliamentarians, health experts, and families of victims affected by methanol poisoning abroad.

The advisory reinforces the government’s broader Travel Aware initiative, which provides updated information and guidance to ensure the safety of British nationals overseas.