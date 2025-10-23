Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya collectively generated over $1 billion in 2024 from live music ticket sales, gaming, and OTT streaming highlighting the continent’s accelerating digital entertainment economy.

This is according toPwC Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2025–2029 just released.

The report attributes this growth to Africa’s expanding middle class, rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanisation, and a young, connected population hungry for new experiences. Post-pandemic, consumers are spending more on leisure, online content, and live performances, signalling a long-term shift toward entertainment-led consumption.

A breakdown of revenue by sector

South Africa remains the region’s entertainment powerhouse, earning across live music, gaming, and OTT streaming:

Live music ticket sales: $76 million (R1.4 billion), with a 5.9% CAGR projected through 2029.

Gaming revenue: $296 million (R5.5 billion), with a 4.6% CAGR.

OTT streaming: $226 million (R4.2 billion) in 2024, expected to reach $302 million (R5.6 billion) by 2029 at a 6% CAGR.

Nigeria is fast catching up, propelled by Afrobeats, gaming startups, and on-demand streaming platforms:

Live music ticket sales: $1 million, with a 1.8% CAGR.

Gaming revenue: $176 million, with a 7.4% CAGR the highest among the three.

OTT streaming: $19 million, projected to grow at an 8.3% CAGR.

Kenya continues to punch above its weight in East Africa, powered by digital-first consumers and a growing concert scene:

Live music ticket sales: $1 million, with a 2.1% CAGR.

Gaming revenue: $153 million, with a 6.9% CAGR.

OTT streaming: $9 million, with an 8.5% CAGR the region’s fastest rate.

What you should know

Live and in-person entertainment is making a full comeback after pandemic disruptions. South Africa’s festival circuit featuring ultra–South Africa, Rocking the Daisies, and local icons like Black Coffee continues to attract global audiences. Meanwhile, Nigeria and Kenya are investing heavily in concert culture, leveraging social media promotion and local genres like Amapiano and Afrobeats to drive ticket sales.

The gaming industry remains one of the fastest-growing segments, powered by smartphone adoption, improved internet access, and digital payments. South Africa is seeing growth in esports and content creation, while Nigeria’s mobile gaming scene attracts global investors. In Kenya, gaming influencers and mobile-first platforms are fuelling rapid expansion.

Streaming platforms are also transforming Africa’s content consumption patterns. Local content strategies, mobile-friendly plans, and 4G penetration are helping OTT platforms retain users despite challenges like high data costs and subscription churn.

By 2029, PwC projects that South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya will collectively add nearly 2 million new OTT subscriptions, with South Africa maintaining over 75% of the regional market share.