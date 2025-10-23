The Federal Government has released N32.9 billion through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to primary healthcare facilities across all wards in Nigeria.

The latest disbursement marks the third round of funding in 2025, aimed at strengthening the delivery of essential health services at the community level.

Announcing the release in a statement titled “The Red Letter” on October 22, 2025, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate, said the funds have already begun reaching the commercial bank accounts of primary health centres nationwide.

He stressed that the money is not being held in Abuja but has been transferred directly to facilities to enhance access to care.

“Today, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved and released N32.9 billion through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), the third round this year.

“This money is not sitting in Abuja. It has already begun its journey into the commercial bank accounts of primary health care facilities in every ward across Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

More insights

According to Pate, the BHCPF represents the government’s renewed commitment to improving Nigeria’s healthcare system by empowering local health institutions to plan and spend resources transparently in collaboration with their communities.

He urged ward health committees, traditional rulers, women and youth groups, and faith-based organizations to participate actively in monitoring and decision-making regarding the use of the funds.

He warned that while the fund provides an opportunity to improve local healthcare, the lack of community involvement could undermine its impact.

Pate called on citizens to hold their local health facilities accountable and ensure the funds translate into tangible improvements such as better infrastructure, safe deliveries, and access to medicines.

What you should know

The Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), established under the National Health Act of 2014, aims to improve healthcare access for all Nigerians, especially the poor and vulnerable.

Funded by at least 1% of the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund and donor contributions, it supports essential health services, strengthens primary healthcare centres, and provides emergency treatment.

Operated through the National Health Insurance Authority, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and the National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee, the fund ensures affordable care, medical supplies, and ambulance services nationwide.

Eligible Nigerians can enroll through their State Social Health Insurance Authority.