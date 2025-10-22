Africa’s financial elite converged in Lagos last Saturday for the TenTrade Africa Partner Conference, themed “The Blueprint for Wealth.”

This high-impact summit moved squarely beyond conventional affiliate concepts, delivering advanced strategies for Introducing Brokers (IBs), fund managers, and seasoned traders seeking stable, profitable financial success in the continent’s volatile markets.

The central conclusion of the day was that true wealth in the sector lies in transitioning from basic affiliate models to building resilient, high-volume Introducing Broker (IB) businesses that generate substantial recurring revenue.

Scaling with Capital, Leverage, and Unmatched Partner Support

Experts emphasized that market volatility should be seen as an opportunity, provided professionals are equipped with institutional backing and the right capital structure.

Mr. David ukechwuku Nwoye, a high-performing TenTrade Partner, highlighted the strategic advantage of TenTrade’s funded program for rapid scaling.

“The brand is built on trust, honesty, collaboration, and they get to carry the partners, unlike other businesses—business brokers that don’t get to carry their partners along.”

“To partner with TenTrade is a wonderful opportunity because of the services that TenTrade provides. One of them is funded services… [it allows] having access to large capital for you to be able to trade and scale up swiftly.”

He noted that by accessing a $3,000 funded account for a small fee, traders can make 10% returns far more profitably than attempting to scale with small personal accounts—a “massive opportunity” that fast-tracks professional growth.

Complementing this, Ms. Princess Momodu, Partnership Manager for TenTrade Africa, addressed the crucial need for consistent support, differentiating TenTrade from other platforms: “We help them build their communities, we give them mentorship, and we do a whole lot. We give them marketing support… We have our office available for all partners to come use for meetings instead of going out there to pay for a meeting room.”

Combating Fraud and Building Institutional Trust

The most powerful message emerging from the event centered on investor protection, seeing as Investor security and regulatory compliance formed a core segment of the discussion, vital for partners building client trust.

Mr. Victor Ufot, Managing Director of TenTrade Africa in Nigeria, confirmed the firm’s proactive stance on regulation, noting that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has established a regulatory “incubation program” for all CFD brokers.

“Those Ponzi schemes, you know, can no longer operate freely. Nigeria used to be a dumping ground… but now that will now be a thing of the past, because the Securities and Exchange Commission has put an incubation program in place for all CFD brokers to be regulated.”

The conference reinforced TenTrade’s commitment to providing the technology, capital, and the community required for traders and partners to scale faster and smarter, defining the next era of profitable trading success in Africa.

A Pathway for the Unemployed

The conference also reinforced the model of digital trading and partnerships as a viable, sustainable solution to high unemployment. Partner Mr. David Omoye noted that by getting involved with a broker like TenTrade, individuals who are unemployed can have access to “at least five streams of income” and quickly overcome the barrier of needing large initial capital through the Funded Program.

The summit ultimately positioned financial education as a key movement, focused on transforming knowledge into long-term financial empowerment for every ambitious African entrepreneur. As Ms. Momodu concluded, the philosophy is simple: “It is not what is available and unavailable that determines your success in life. It is what you convince yourself is true.”

To learn more about the TenTrade Partnership Program and access the free Trading Academy, visit :

https://tentrade.com?utm_source=nairametrics&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=tentrade-africa-partnership.