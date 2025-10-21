Peerless has appointed its inaugural Board of Directors, comprising seasoned leaders in risk, law, finance, marketing, human capital, and technology to guide its expansion across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging markets.

The Board includes influential figures such as Dr. Joachim Adenusi (CEO), Mustapha Otaru (Executive Director), and non-executive directors like Chinedu Ikwudinma, Tope Egunjobi, Adedeji Olowe, and Patricia Jemibewon, each bringing deep expertise and global experience.

With over 65 enterprise clients and growing regional offices, Peerless is positioning itself as Africa’s premier provider of core digital infrastructure, powering financial services and public sector transformation.

Peerless, Africa’s modern enterprise technology company and the builder of SeaBaas, Mizan, Xplorer CRM, and Kusala, has announced the appointment of its inaugural Board of Directors to fuel its growth across Africa, the Middle East, and other emerging markets.

This strategic move emphasizes the company’s commitment to world-class governance, visionary leadership, and ongoing expansion into key global markets.

The newly constituted Board brings together highly respected leaders from diverse sectors, each with a proven track record in actuarial science, enterprise risk, corporate law, financial services, marketing, human capital, and technology. These industry experts will play a pivotal role in shaping Peerless’ global commercial strategy and scaling its market presence.

Dr. Joachim Adebayo Adenusi (CEO & Co-Founder, Peerless)

Dr. Adenusi is a pioneering strategy, risk, and actuarial professional. A visionary tech entrepreneur with decades of global experience across the UK, USA, Middle East, and Africa. He has advised governments, regulators, and corporate boards on governance, strategy, and enterprise resilience. A former Director of the UK Institute of Risk Management and recipient of the UK Risk Manager of the Year Award, he is recognized for advancing performance-led, risk-intelligent organizations worldwide.

Mustapha Azamare Otaru (Executive Director & Co-Founder, Peerless)

Mustapha brings almost two decades of executive experience spanning telecom, banking, and Technology. He has scaled and led digital product innovations, growth and ecosystems across Africa, leading transformative roles at MTN Nigeria and Sterling Bank. At Peerless, he drives global commercial strategy, revenue growth, and market expansion.

Chinedu Ikwudinma (Non-Executive Director)

Former Group Chief Risk Officer of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Mr. Ikwudinma oversaw risk management across 39 countries and 40 affiliates. His global banking career includes leadership roles at Citibank in Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Credit Administration.

Tope Egunjobi (Non-Executive Director)

A seasoned legal practitioner with over three decades of experience in corporate, commercial, and regulatory law, Mr. Egunjobi has advised multinational corporations such as Airtel and ATC Nigeria. He is the Managing Partner of Conduit Mews LP and sits on several corporate boards.

Adedeji Olowe (Non-Executive Director)

A fintech pioneer, founder of Lendsqr, and Chairman of Paystack, Mr. Olowe brings unmatched expertise in financial infrastructure, open banking, and venture capital. He has reshaped Africa’s payments landscape and continues to architect the future of digital finance.

Patricia Jemibewon (Non-Executive Director)

A strategic leader with a career spanning Coca-Cola, Guinness, and Sterling Financial Holdings, Ms. Jemibewon brings deep expertise in human capital, organizational transformation, and innovation. She has driven design thinking and marketing strategies across 34 African markets.

Speaking on the appointments, Dr. Adenusi was bullish about the company’s prospects in redefining digital capabilities in the financial ecosystem, saying:

“Our ambition at Peerless is clear, to be the backbone of Africa’s digital transformation. With our Board fully constituted, we have strengthened the leadership required to push boundaries, not just in Africa, but globally. I am confident that we will create an enduring legacy of innovation, trust, and empowerment for businesses across emerging markets.”

Building on its growing momentum following the anniversary of its flagship SeaBaas platform, Peerless is accelerating efforts to scale across the continent and beyond. The company currently serves top-tier commercial banks, fintechs, and public sector institutions, and its enterprise pipeline has grown to more than 65 organizations across Africa. Peerless continues to expand its operational presence across West Africa, East Africa, and the Middle East.

Peerless continues to solidify its footprint with offices in West Africa, East Africa, and the Middle East; delivering mission-critical infrastructure for financial services, enterprises, and public sector organizations.

As Africa’s premier provider of core digital infrastructure, Peerless delivers technology that empowers institutions to move faster, reduce total cost of ownership, and scale with confidence. The company’s vision is to give businesses the competitive edge to be truly peerless, while its mission remains to create customer-driven solutions for business success.

About Peerless

Peerless is a modern enterprise technology company purpose-built to support digital transformation across emerging markets. With products including SeaBaas, Mizan, Xplorer CRM, and Kusala, Peerless enables institutions to accelerate growth and scale with confidence. Actively present in West Africa, East Africa, and the Middle East, Peerless is trusted by leading institutions to deliver mission-critical infrastructure for financial services, enterprises, and public sector organizations.

Learn more at bepeerless.co.