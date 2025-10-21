The Federal Government of Nigeria is targeting the creation of at least 20,000 jobs each year through the launch of the second phase of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP)

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima is set to officially launch NJFP 2.0 on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Abuja.

The event will also feature a High-Level Policy Dialogue on Job Creation, themed “From Skills to Jobs and Enterprises: Driving Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship in Key Economic Sectors.”

Ahead of the launch, the Vice President inaugurated the Project Steering Committee on Monday, urging members to ensure the programme is inclusive and reaches every part of the country.

Backstory

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) was officially launched on August 31, 2021, to address the prevalent issue of youth unemployment by providing recent graduates with opportunities to gain practical work experience, thereby enhancing their employability in the competitive job market.

In February 2022, the European Union pledged €44 million to support the NJFP, enabling the placement of 20,000 Nigerian youths in one-year paid internships across various sectors, including the public and private sectors.

This funding was intended to facilitate the development of a skilled workforce capable of contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

Since its inception, NJFP has empowered over 14,000 young Nigerians through 12-month paid fellowships designed to build experience, confidence, and long-term career opportunities. The fellowships have been instrumental in bridging the gap between academic qualifications and practical job requirements, thereby contributing to the professional growth of participants.

What you should know

In response to the pressing challenge of youth unemployment, the Nigerian government has intensified efforts to create sustainable job opportunities across various sectors.

In April, LEEP was designed targeting the creation of 2.5 million jobs over two years. The program focuses on upskilling and reskilling Nigerians to prepare them for both current and future job opportunities, emphasizing the importance of technology in enhancing the labor market.

In October 2025, the government unveiled the National Job Centre Project, a nationwide network of employability hubs designed to connect trained Nigerians with real job opportunities. These centers integrate digital job matching, data tracking, and career advisory services to improve job placement systems across the country.

In collaboration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the government is offering free business name registrations to Nigerian youths. This initiative aims to formalize 250,000 businesses, injecting N6 billion into the economy and creating jobs primarily for young Nigerians.