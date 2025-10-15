The Federal Government has launched the National Job Centre Project; a nationwide network of employability hubs designed to connect trained Nigerians to real job opportunities and strengthen Nigeria’s labour market infrastructure.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, announced this during the Mastercard Foundation Annual Nigeria Partner Convening held in Lagos on Wednesday.

The initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to promote dignified, inclusive, and transformative work for Nigerians.

About the project

Explaining the purpose of the new initiative, Rt. Hon. Onyejeocha said the National Job Centres will serve as nationwide employability hubs that integrate technology, data, and career support to improve job placement systems across Nigeria.

“The National Job Centres will integrate digital job matching, data tracking, and career advisory services to create a harmonised and inclusive system. They form part of a national labour framework that empowers youth to contribute meaningfully to local industries and compete confidently on the global stage,” she said.

In addition to the Job Centre Project, the Minister unveiled the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), a flagship scheme aimed at improving the employability of young Nigerians and ensuring smoother transitions from training to jobs.

“Through LEEP, we are enhancing the employability of young Nigerians and strengthening the bridge between training and jobs. Our goal is not just to create employment but to build systems that protect workers’ rights, ensure fair wages, and strengthen labour market governance,” she stated.

Call for collaboration

Rt. Hon. Onyejeocha emphasized that achieving decent and sustainable work requires strong collaboration among government, the private sector, development partners, and civil society organizations.

“Building an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem for work requires collective effort. We invite partners to collaborate with us in driving job access through these platforms and accelerating economic outcomes across Nigeria’s labour ecosystem,” she said.

She reaffirmed that the Ministry remains committed to partnerships that promote employment creation, social inclusion, and economic stability in line with national priorities.

“The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment stands ready to continue working with the Mastercard Foundation and all stakeholders to build a future where work is dignified, inclusive, and transformative,” she concluded.

What you should know

A recent survey by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) revealed that over 46,000 jobseekers competed for job openings in 2024.The findings recorded 22,630 job openings, averaging just 2,837 vacancies per month, underscoring the mounting pressure in the labour market and the need for more effective job-matching and skills programmes

However, 816 jobseekers (26%) lack both education and experience, effectively reducing the pool of employable candidates to 2,502 individuals.

To close this gap, the state government has rolled out multiple employment and skill-building programmes in 2025. One of it is the Lagos State Graduate Internship Placement Programme, designed to provide young graduates with hands-on experience in both public and private sectors.

Last year, the state disbursed N849,555,000 in scholarships and bursaries to 10,066 students in its tertiary institutions to enhance educational opportunities for residents.

Specifically, N335,600,000 was designated for 1,591 beneficiaries under the 2022/2023 Scholarship Award and Governor’s Discretionary Awards. An additional N513,955,000 was allocated to 6,884 students as part of the 2022/2023 Bursary Award.