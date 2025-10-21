President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N500 billion and secured over 7,000 convictions under his administration, commending the leadership of Chairman Ola Olukoyede for the achievements.

The commendation came during Tinubu’s keynote address at the 7th EFCC-NJI Capacity Building Workshop for Justices and Judges held on Monday, October 20, 2025, at the National Judicial Institute, Abuja. The workshop carried the theme: “Enhancing Justice in the Fight against Economic and Financial Crimes.”

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President highlighted the administration’s focus on public accountability and institutional independence for anti-corruption agencies.

“As an administration, we have prioritized public accountability by strengthening the anti-corruption agencies and accorded them the needed independence to execute their statutory mandates. This enabling environment is evident in the impact that has been made in the last two years.

“The EFCC, for example, has recorded over 7,000 convictions in the first two years of the present administration and recovered assets in excess of Five Hundred Billion Naira. Recovered proceeds of crime by the agency have been ploughed back into the economy to fund critical social investment programmes, including the Students’ Loan and Consumer Credit schemes,” he said.

Anti-corruption fight

Tinubu stressed the pivotal role of the judiciary in the anti-corruption fight, urging judges and justices to uphold justice and accountability.

“We have an opportunity to consolidate the efforts of the last two years to deliver an optimal anti-corruption framework that will support our peaceful growth and development. A Nigeria free of corruption is possible if we all commit to doing what is right in our respective spheres of influence and ensuring that those who deviate from the norm are not allowed to go scot-free. A robust judicial system is central to the success of anti-corruption efforts, and I count on our judges,” he said.

He warned that no one, including judges, is immune from the consequences of corruption and called for all branches of government to collaborate in eradicating corruption for national growth and security.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, in his remarks, acknowledged the critical role of the judiciary in enforcing the rule of law and ensuring accountability stated that his two-year tenure at the helm of the EFCC had reinforced the importance of the judiciary as the cornerstone of the anti-corruption process.

Olukoyede also noted challenges, particularly the lengthy courtroom procedures that slow the Commission’s progress in high-profile corruption cases, underscoring the need for judicial efficiency to sustain anti-graft successes.

What you should know

The EFCC’s annual performance report shows that the agency recovered N364.5 billion, $326.5 million, alongside other foreign currencies and assets, while securing 4,111 convictions across various courts in a single year.

They also saw an increase in public engagement, with 15,724 petitions submitted to the Commission. Of these, 12,928 were investigated, and 5,081 cases were filed in court, reflecting a nearly 48 per cent year-on-year increase in court filings, while convictions rose more than 53 per cent compared to 2023.

The report highlights substantial asset recoveries, including over 750 duplexes and apartments, numerous parcels of land, high-value vehicles, cryptocurrency wallets, and other movable assets linked to corruption and financial crimes. The EFCC also made its single largest asset recovery to date during the year.

The EFCC has signaled its intention to surpass the N364.5 billion recovered in 2024 by strengthening professionalism and integrity in its operations