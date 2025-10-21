President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigeria’s judiciary to deepen its understanding of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and emerging digital systems in order to effectively tackle the growing sophistication of financial crimes.

Speaking at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)–National Judicial Institute (NJI) Workshop for Justices and Judges in Abuja, the President warned that the nature of modern corruption demands new judicial tools and digital competence.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, emphasized that justice delivery in the digital age must evolve beyond traditional methods to meet the realities of cryptocurrency-related fraud and cyber-enabled financial offences.

“How does one do justice in a cryptocurrency fraud case except one is grounded in such matters?” the President asked.

“Learning and relearning is no longer a buzz phrase but an essential undertaking for continued relevance in this digital age,” he said in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

Tinubu warns judiciary against compromise

The President urged judicial officers to uphold integrity and independence, warning that any compromise in the justice system undermines the moral fabric of the nation.

“The moral foundation of our nation rests squarely on the integrity of its judicial system. We draw our moral distinction as a people from the judiciary, and we owe it the reverence and autonomy to remain the last sanctuary of our collective conscience,” he stated.

Tinubu said his administration remains committed to improving judges’ welfare and ensuring judicial independence, citing recent remuneration reviews as part of broader institutional reforms.

Judiciary must adapt to a changing financial landscape

Addressing delays in corruption trials, the President noted rising public frustration over protracted high-profile cases while smaller cybercrime cases are resolved quickly.

“The theme of this year’s workshop—Enhancing Justice in the Fight Against Economic and Financial Crimes—comes at a time when many Nigerians are angered by delayed adjudication in serious corruption cases,” he said.

Tinubu stressed that the judiciary must embrace technology-driven learning, not only to expedite justice but also to stay ahead of sophisticated financial networks that exploit gaps in digital literacy.

“Your vantage position on the Bench does not insulate you from the consequences of corruption,” he warned. “There are no special roads, hospitals, or communities for judges. A Nigeria free of corruption is possible if we all commit to doing what is right.”

CJN reiterates need for judicial diligence

In her remarks, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, emphasized that the judiciary’s credibility depends on timely and impartial justice.

“The strength of the judiciary lies in the trust reposed in judges by the Nigerian people. We must ensure that justice is neither delayed nor partial,” she said.

