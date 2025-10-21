MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited has announced a planned power outage across Enugu metropolis from Wednesday, October 22, to Thursday, October 31, 2025. The outages are scheduled to take place daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during this period.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr. Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications at MainPower, in Enugu on Monday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The maintenance forms part of ongoing rehabilitation and reinforcement projects by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at its New Haven Station. The outages will be carried out in segments, with specific lines affected on different days to allow for systematic repairs and upgrades.

MainPower emphasized that the exercise is intended to enhance the reliability, safety, and overall quality of electricity supply in Enugu. The company urged residents to plan accordingly and make alternative arrangements during the outage period.

The affected power lines and their scheduled outage dates include Kingsway Line 1 on October 22, Emene Industrial Line 1 on October 23, Thinkers Corner Line on October 24, and Trans Ekulu Line on October 25.

Other lines scheduled for maintenance include Kingsway Line 2 and 9th Mile Line on October 26, Emene Industrial Line 2 on October 28, Ugwuogo Line on October 29, and Ituku Ozalla Line on October 31.

The 33KV feeders supplying electricity to areas such as Emene Industrial Layout, Abakpa Nike, Transekulu, Nowas, Ugbodogwu, Thinkers Corner, Ugbo Nnebedum, Nkpologwu, 9th Mile, Shoprite, Golf Estate, Zoo Estate, and Okpara Avenue will be affected.

In addition, other communities, including Kingsway Road, Abakaliki Road, CBN Quarters, Railway Quarters, Artisan, Ngwo, Coal Camp, Ologo Quarters, Uwani, Asata, Golden Royale, Iva Valley, Centenary City, Ugwuaji, Amechi, Obeagu, and surrounding neighborhoods are also expected to experience temporary electricity supply interruptions during the maintenance period.

MainPower expressed regret for the inconvenience this may cause residents and appealed for their understanding.