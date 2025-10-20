The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has raised concerns over the recent presidential prerogative of mercy, warning that extending clemency to individuals convicted of serious economic and criminal offences could undermine Nigeria’s economy and investor confidence.

The organisation called on the Federal Government to urgently review the list of beneficiaries.

Their clarification comes in response to public outcry over the announcement, which included individuals convicted of ‘corruption, financial crimes, murder, drug trafficking, and illegal mining, raising concerns about governance credibility, institutional integrity, and investor confidence.

Backstory

On October 10, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu exercised his constitutional prerogative of mercy, granting clemency to a group of 175 individuals

The beneficiaries included both current and former convicts, such as Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni Nine, Maryam Sanda, and Sir Herbert Macaulay. The pardons were recommended based on various criteria, including remorse, good conduct, age, and health considerations.

Consequences of Leniency

CPPE commended the Attorney General for clarifying that the recently published list of beneficiaries of the presidential prerogative of mercy was not final. The policy think tank said this shows the responsiveness and sensitivity of the administration to public sentiments which is a critical democratic value.

CPPE highlighted that granting clemency to offenders in these categories carries serious economic and social consequences:

Illegal mining undermines legitimate enterprise, depletes national revenue, and fuels insecurity in mining communities.

Corruption and financial crimes distort markets, weaken institutions, and discourage fair competition.

Drug trafficking and related offences tarnish Nigeria’s global image, exacerbate insecurity, and impose grave social costs.

The organisation warned that such leniency could send disturbing and counterproductive signals at a time when Nigeria is striving to attract investment and diversify its economy.

Their demands

CPPE urged the Federal Government to:

“Urgently review and rationalize the list of beneficiaries of the prerogative of mercy.”

“Reaffirm Nigeria’s zero-tolerance position on corruption, drug trafficking, illegal mining, and financial crimes.”

“Uphold institutional integrity and ensure that justice is never compromised for convenience or political expediency.”

“Strengthen transparency and accountability in the exercise of executive clemency to safeguard public confidence and investor trust,” they stated

Economic implication

According to CPPE, leniency toward financial and economic crimes erodes deterrence, weakens enforcement, and signals tolerance for misconduct, ultimately undermining respect for law and governance credibility.

Investor trust depends on predictability and fairness. Pardoning those convicted of economic crimes raises questions about policy consistency, contract sanctity, and investment security, discouraging both domestic and foreign investment.

The organisation warned that undue clemency could reverse gains in governance credibility and reinforce perceptions of institutional weakness, affecting sovereign risk ratings, capital inflows, and Nigeria’s investment climate.

Granting mercy to economic offenders may demoralize law enforcement agencies, highlighting the achievements of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), which have earned global recognition, noting that pardons could undermine their work.

A lenient sanction environment, CPPE said, fosters impunity, weakens ethical standards, and erodes public trust in justice institutions. Sustained economic growth and inclusive prosperity depend on credibility, accountability, and fairness in governance.

They noted Nigeria’s goal of a competitive and respected economy depends on strong institutions and governance. Weak enforcement of economic and financial crimes undermines investor confidence, social stability, and the country’s economic reform efforts.