The Lagos State Government has stated that owners of properties on the right of way who have their buildings demolished after obtaining a planning permit would be adequately compensated.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, during a public awareness programme organised by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) to sensitise stakeholders on the importance and social benefits of obtaining planning permits, both for individuals and the government.

The Commissioner explained that many structures sited on the right of way would be demolished once the government begins road construction in the affected areas, stressing that such losses could have been avoided if the owners had secured proper planning permits.

Olumide said, “If any building sited on the right of way had obtained a Planning Permit, the owners would be adequately compensated.’’

No arbitrary demolition

The Commissioner had called on residents, Community Development Associations (CDAs), Community Development Committees (CDCs), and other stakeholders in Ojo, Badagry, Iba/Oto-Awori, Amuwo, Oriade, and Olorunda districts to ensure they obtain Planning Permits for all physical developments in their respective areas.

He clarified that planning permits can only be granted for properties located within approved layouts, assuring stakeholders that there would be no arbitrary demolitions at the Trade Fair.

He further emphasised that the government remains committed to promoting orderly, sustainable, and resilient physical development across the state and urged residents to embrace compliance for their benefit and the public good.

In his remarks, the General Manager of LASPPPA, Kehinde Osinailke, expressed appreciation to all participants for responding to the invitation despite the short notice.

He reiterated LASPPPA’s openness to the public and encouraged residents, developers, and professionals to visit the Authority for clarifications or assistance regarding planning permit applications.

“Our office doors are open to everyone. We are here to enlighten, support, and work with you to ensure compliance with planning laws and promote a well-organised Lagos,” he assured.

Making his own contribution at the event, a Director in LASPPPA. Claudius Akinyemi enlightened participants on the procedures, requirements, and benefits of obtaining a planning permit.

She highlighted that those applications can now be processed online, making the process faster and more convenient. According to her, a valid planning permit not only serves as a legal document but can also be used as collateral in banks.

Akinyemi reiterated that holders of valid planning permits are eligible for compensation if their properties are affected by government road expansion or development projects.

She further explained the various types of permits issued by LASPPPA, including building, renovation, remodelling, and revalidation permits, and warned against the consequences of illegal constructions, which could result in demolition.

During the interactive session, several stakeholders expressed their views and concerns.

The President-General of Alaba International Amalgamated Council, High Chief (Dr.) Camilus Amajuoyi pledged that property owners and developers at the Alaba Trade Fair would now strictly adhere to the law by obtaining planning permits before reconstructing their plazas.

Another stakeholder, High Chief Taofeek Oseni, raised concerns over long-standing buildings erected on government acquisition schemes without proper permits.

What you should know

Recall that on September 25, Lagos State Government had commenced the demolition of illegal structures at the Trade Fair Complex in the Ojo part of the state.

The demolition exercise also involved defective structures, structures without approvals from appropriate authorities, as well as structures built on road setbacks and drainage in the complex.

The joint operation was carried out by officials from the Lagos State Urban Development, Ministry of Physical Planning, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), LASPPPA, and officials from the Office of Infrastructure, as well as security agencies.

The removal of these structures was seen as part of the state government’s efforts to protect infrastructure, move against illegal developments blocking drainage channels, thereby contributing to flooding, as well as fight against the erection of unsafe structures without proper approval.

In a related development, the Lagos State Government had, a few days ago, denied authorising the recent demolition of structures in FESTAC Town, saying it was not involved in the exercise.

The state government insisted it had no role in the exercise and maintained that any demolition not backed by due process did not represent the government’s position.