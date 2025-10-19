Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved a 50% reduction in fees for the processing of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and other land-related documents, in a move designed to promote property ownership, encourage investment, and improve documentation compliance across the state.

The announcement was made in a statement on Saturday by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS), Chiwetalu Nwatu, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to Nwatu, the discount will run for 45 days, starting from October 15, 2025, till November 29, allowing landowners and investors to obtain land titles and other related documents at half the regular cost. He said the policy aligns with the Mbah administration’s broader reform agenda to enhance transparency, inclusivity, and sustainable urban development.

What the Enugu govt said

“The governor believes every resident deserves a legitimate and secure claim to their land,” Nwatu said.

“This initiative reflects his commitment to inclusivity and economic empowerment, particularly for low-income earners and unregistered landowners who have long struggled with the cost of documentation.”

He added that under the current administration, land title applications are processed within 48 to 72 hours a major improvement made possible through the digitization of land search and verification services. The automation, he said, has eliminated unnecessary delays and improved efficiency and transparency in the state’s land registry.

“Beyond affordability, this policy aims to boost land documentation compliance, curb revenue leakages, and strengthen investor confidence,” Nwatu stated. “Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time window to regularize their property titles.”

The government views the reform as a critical step in strengthening property rights, stimulating real estate growth, and positioning Enugu as a destination for sustainable investment and urban renewal.

Backstory

Earlier in February 2025, Nairametrics reported that the Enugu State Government had introduced a bill to regulate house rent agencies and legal fees. The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for a Law to Amend the Landlord and Tenant Law Cap 101 of Enugu State 2024,” sought to cap such fees at 10% of the annual rent, following widespread complaints about exploitation by landlords.

The bill, sponsored by Okey Mbah, the member representing Nkanu East constituency, passed its first reading at the State House of Assembly. It stipulates that the capped 10 per cent could be negotiated downward but never exceeded, and tenants would not be required to pay any other premium for securing accommodation beyond the approved legal fee.

The initiative formed part of Governor Mbah’s broader push for housing reform and economic inclusion, complementing the latest effort to make property ownership in Enugu more affordable and transparent.