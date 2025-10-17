Mainland real estate offers higher rental yields — Yaba (7–9%), Surulere (8–10%) — compared to Lekki (4–6%) and Ikoyi (3–5%).

For years, Lagos Island carried the crown. Ikoyi, Lekki, and Victoria Island were the ultimate addresses; these locations are the measure of prestige and the dream of every investor in Lagos state.

But in real estate, markets evolve faster than reputations.

Today, data and real experience are telling a new story, one that puts Lagos Mainland back in the spotlight.

At Flinx, we’ve seen it firsthand: the strongest returns are no longer where the noise is loudest, but where the numbers make sense.

The Myth Of Island Dominance

For decades, the Island shaped perception, luxury towers, waterfront projects, and high-profile launches.

But, investors are learning an expensive truth: prestige doesn’t always equal profit.

Between rising construction costs, infrastructure strain, and flooding risks, many Island assets are underperforming their price tags.

Meanwhile, the Mainland; Yaba, Surulere, Gbagada, and their surrounds has quietly done what the Island couldn’t sustain: deliver steady, long-term value.

Mainland vs Island Real Estate: ROI Overview

Let’s talk about returns, the real measure of performance.

In Yaba, average rental yields range between seven to nine percent, powered by the area’s thriving tech ecosystem, constant academic activity, and quick access to the Central Business District.

Surulere follows closely, delivering a solid eight to ten percent yield, thanks to strong family housing demand, cultural heritage, and proximity to key transport and infrastructure links.

On the other hand, Lekki Phase 1 yields hover around four to six per cent. The area remains desirable, but high entry costs and a limited rental base often cap performance.

And in Ikoyi, yields have compressed further, averaging three to five per cent. A reflection of market saturation and slower occupancy turnover despite its prestige.

In plain terms, while the Island continues to hold status, the Mainland is where the numbers actually make sense.

Flinx Realty: Proof That Mainland Works

Over the past four years, we’ve delivered more than sixteen buildings and over one hundred and sixty residential units across strategic mainland locations.

For us, these aren’t just numbers; they represent investors earning returns and communities expanding in value.

Our early investors in Yaba and Surulere have already seen rental growth exceeding twenty-five percent, along with steady resale appreciation.

That’s proof of performance.

So, what’s driving these outcomes? The fundamentals:

Accessible entry prices that make the investment scalable.

Sustained rental demand from a diverse tenant base, including professionals, families, and students.

Proximity to business districts and transit networks that keep properties occupied year-round.

In simple terms, Flinx projects didn't just follow the mainland trend; they helped define it.

Yaba and Surulere: The New Growth Hubs

The city is shifting.

The new Lagos story isn’t just about where the skyscrapers grace the skyline, it’s about where growth is sustainable. Tech and creative industries are expanding, from Yaba to Surulere.

Infrastructure projects; the Blue Line Rail, fourth Mainland Bridge, and road expansions are connecting value locations faster than ever.

And as affordability on the Island stretches thinner, the Mainland is quietly becoming the heart of Lagos’s next growth chapter.

The Flinx View

For us, we aren’t just following a trend; we’re the pacesetters. We’ve built our strategy around the belief that the mainland is the future of practical, profitable real estate.

While prestige may live on the Island, profit now resides on the Mainland.

The proof is here, and if you’ve been watching closely, you already know:

The Mainland is winning.