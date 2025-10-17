The Rivers State Executive Council has revoked the N134 billion contract awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for the renovation and furnishing of the state secretariat complex, citing irregularities in the contract’s award process.

At a press briefing following the council meeting in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, said the contract, awarded under the state’s previous emergency administration, failed to comply with standard procurement procedures.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who presided over the meeting, directed CCECC to refund the N20 billion mobilization fee already disbursed. Ezekiel-Hart noted that the project, one of several hurriedly approved under the former leadership, would now undergo a transparent revalidation and bidding process.

“The revalidation exercise will ensure that only qualified and experienced contractors are engaged,” Ezekiel-Hart said. “Fresh advertisements will be placed in national newspapers to invite bids for the projects previously listed.”

Projects affected

According to him, the affected projects include the construction of a 4.8-kilometer reinforced concrete shoreline protection and land reclamation in Queenstown, Epellema, Oloma, and Minima communities in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

Others include 2.5-kilometer shoreline reclamation projects in Ndoni-Onukwu, Isikwu, and Aziazagi communities, as well as Utuechi, Obiofu, Isala, Ani-Eze, and Odugri communities in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area.

Recognized as being in the top 10 states with the highest FAAC disbursement in July 2025, the renovation and furnishing of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex were also among the projects slated for revalidation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chisom Gbali, Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, said the council also reviewed ongoing job creation efforts aimed at empowering the state’s youth. He added that a new framework is being developed to expand employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

What you should know

In a related development, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, announced the constitution of a committee to design a proposal for establishing Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers and ICT laboratories across the state’s three senatorial districts.

She said the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s directive that all WAEC and NECO examinations transition to computer-based formats by 2026. The Deputy Governor will chair the committee, with senior government officials from key ministries serving as members.

Additionally, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, said the council has ordered immediate remedial actions in areas affected by flash floods.

He urged residents to avoid dumping waste in drainage channels or constructing buildings along waterways.

Sirawoo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to infrastructure renewal and sustainable development across the state.