The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) continues to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s fiscal framework, disbursing monthly revenue from oil and non-oil sources to states and local governments.

These allocations remain vital for funding public salaries, infrastructure projects, and social services at the subnational level.

According to FAAC data for July 2025, total allocations to the 36 states rose to N704.01 billion, up from N648.78 billion in June 2025. This represents an increase of about N55.22 billion or 8.51% year-on-year, signaling a modest rebound in federally distributable revenues.

The surge reflects improved exchange rate adjustments and a higher revenue take from VAT and import duties. Still, the top recipients remain in a group of states—those with strong oil production bases or significant economic weight.

10 States that received the highest allocations in July 2025

Edo ranked 10th on the FAAC allocation chart for July 2025, receiving a net amount of N17.84 billion. This marks a notable increase compared to its June 2025 allocation, which stood at N16.39 billion, a difference of N1.45 billion, translating to an 8.86% increase. Gross total: N20.00bn

Exchange gain: N292.68m

EMTL: N475.35m

VAT: N7.72bn Edo’s growth was supported by steady VAT inflows, stable oil prices, and exchange rate adjustments. The state’s emerging oil derivation revenue continues to strengthen its fiscal position.