Frank Edoho and Tomike Adeoye will co-host the 2025 Masters of Industry (MOI) Awards, a prestigious black-tie gala celebrating African and diaspora excellence, taking place on November 29 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

The event will feature 18 competitive categories and one honorary award, with confirmed honorees including Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Uba Sani, and Peter Mbah, and a keynote by global mentor Wyman Winbush.

Attendees can expect high-level networking, red-carpet moments, strategic introductions, and premium entertainment, making it a prime platform for business leaders, policymakers, and changemakers.

Iconic broadcaster Frank Edoho has been confirmed as the official host of the Masters of Industry (MOI) Awards 2025, the first global African awards banquet in Nigeria, convened by Business Elites Africa.

The black-tie business gala holds on Saturday, 29 November 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

To amplify the evening’s energy, award-winning brand influencer Tomike Adeoye will co-host the ceremony.

Returning to its African roots after two acclaimed editions in Jacksonville, Florida, where it celebrated Africans and African-Americans shaping the Black community in the United States, the MOI Awards is a premier platform for celebrating excellence, honouring visionaries, and building bridges between native African and Black diaspora entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers.

“I’m excited to host this elite event, and I look forward to giving guests an exhilarating experience,” said Frank Edoho. “It’s the biggest stage in business, so I encourage CEOs and founders to be in the room.”

The 2025 edition, which is themed ‘Trailblazers of a Rising Continent”, features 18 competitive award categories and one special honorary category. It spots standout performance across finance, energy, FMCG, technology, entertainment, and governance. Confirmed honorary awardees include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State), Governor Uba Sani (Kaduna State), and Governor Peter Mbah (Enugu State).

Adding to the event’s global appeal, keynote speaker Wyman Winbush, former IBM programme manager, U.S. Navy veteran, and global mentor known as “The Wisdom

Broker”—will bring insights on execution, innovation, and transformational influence.

“We created this platform to celebrate brilliance, not for fame, but to reward impact,” said

Ethelbert Nwanegbo, MOI Awards founder. “If you build, invest, or lead in Africa, November 29 is your night.”

The Night Will Feature

High-power networking session

Award presentations

Exquisite entertainment

Red-carpet reception & VIP lounge

Opening cocktail & strategic introductions among senior executives

Keynote addresses and high-level media coverage with exclusive interviews

The MOI award is an unusual gathering of talents, capitalists and policymakers. It’s a fertile ground for strategic networking, transnational dialogue, and business collaboration at the highest levels.

To buy Tickets, Tables and Sponsorship, visit www.moiawards.com or call 08161843508.