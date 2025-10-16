From Ponzi schemes to fake forex platforms and the recent crypto meltdown, money fears are real. But avoiding investment entirely won’t make the fear go away… it just keeps you stuck.

In this episode of Everyday Money Matters, Segun sits with Hossana Chikwado, Portfolio Manager and Founder of Chikwado Group, to unpack the fears, scams, and safe ways to start investing.

Hosana starts out by emphasizing that the fundamental reason to invest is to combat inflation and bank fees, as keeping money idle results in its value being eaten away.

The discussion contrasts traditional asset management firms which are regulated and public-facing with hedge funds which are for high-net-worth individuals, use leverage, and face less public oversight.

Moreover, Hosana advises that investing requires doing homework to evaluate platforms, prioritizing risk management over quick riches, and understanding that all market activities, except for government bonds, involve uncertainty.

