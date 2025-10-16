Nigeria’s tier-one lenders, Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), have once again delivered strong numbers in their half-year 2025 results.

Both banks continue to compete for market share and investor confidence, but their strategies and financial outcomes reveal notable differences.

While both institutions have demonstrated resilience and profitability in a challenging operating environment, their recent performances highlight how differing approaches to growth, risk management, and balance sheet deployment are shaping investor sentiment and market valuation.

This analysis takes a closer look at how Zenith Bank and GTCO compare across key metrics, including market performance, profitability, core banking strength, non-interest income, balance sheet structure, and shareholder value, to determine which bank currently holds the edge in Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape.

Market performance:

Zenith Bank’s share price has been on a remarkable run, climbing from N18.63 in 2020 to N68 as of October 15, 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%, meaning the share price has grown by that rate each year on average.

Over this five-year period, the stock has traded at an average price of about N31, typically moving N13 above or below that level, roughly between N18 and N44.

Currently, Zenith is trading at N68, a 49.67% year-to-date gain.

From the foregoing, Zenith’s stock appears to have some room for growth, even after its impressive performance so far in 2025.

GTCO’s share price has also delivered strong growth, climbing from N29.20 in 2020 to N94.00 as of October 15, 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%.

Over this period, the stock has traded around an average price of N37, typically moving N18 above or below that level, roughly between N19 and N55.

At the current price of N94, GTCO has gained 64% year-to-date, trading at the top of its five-year range, showing very strong market confidence. If the bullish sentiment continues, the stock could still push toward

Profitability:

Over the last five years, GTCO has grown its profit faster, with its profit-after-tax (PAT) expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50%, compared to Zenith Bank’s 45% CAGR.

However, in absolute terms, Zenith remains the more profitable bank overall, with a cumulative five-year profit of about N2.41 trillion, ahead of GTCO’s N2.1 trillion.

In 2025, both banks have seen their profits soften due to the impact of impairment losses and reduced foreign exchange gains.

Zenith Bank posted a pre-tax profit of N625.6 billion in H1 2025, down 13.9% year-on-year, mainly due to higher provisions for bad loans and weaker trading gains.

For Zenith Bank, the main drag was a sharp rise in impairment provisions, which nearly doubled from N415 billion in H1 2024 to N761 billion in H1 2025, reflecting a more conservative approach to credit risk.

GTCO reported a pre-tax profit of N600.9 billion, a 40% decline year-on-year, largely because its foreign exchange gains plunged from over N600 billion in H1 2024 to just N26 billion in H1 2025.

GTCO’s profit decline was driven by the drop in foreign exchange income, showing how heavily its 2024 profit had relied on FX revaluation gains.

Core banking strength:

Despite these setbacks, both lenders maintained strong core income performance, the engine of their profitability.

Zenith Bank earned N1.84 trillion in interest income, up from N1.15 trillion in H1 2024, powered by robust earnings from loans (N935.7 billion) and treasury bills (N522.8 billion).

GTCO, meanwhile, generated N812 billion, up from N618 billion, driven by N299.6 billion from loans and N375 billion from investment securities.

Zenith Bank posted a massive N1.36 trillion net interest income, nearly double what it recorded in H1 2024, while GTCO reported N632 billion, up 28%.

Verdict: Zenith outperformed GTCO in the core lending business, benefiting from stronger loan growth and higher treasury yield returns, giving it a much wider profit cushion.

Balance sheet:

Both banks continue to show solid balance sheet strength, but with very different strategies in how they deploy their funds.

GTCO holds N16.69 trillion in total assets, N11.88 trillion in customer deposits, and N3.36 trillion in loans, translating to a loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of 28%.

Zenith Bank, by comparison, operates on a much larger scale, with N30.99 trillion in total assets, N23.48 trillion in deposits, and N9.60 trillion in loans, giving it a loan-to-deposit ratio of 41%.

Takeaway:

Zenith’s size and loan-driven model give it stronger revenue-generating power, while GTCO’s leaner and more conservative structure enhances its stability.

Dividends:

Both Zenith Bank and GTCO have maintained their strong reputation for rewarding shareholders with consistent and attractive dividends.

GTCO declared an interim dividend of N1.00 per share for 2025.

Over the past five years, GTCO’s dividends have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%, supported by an average payout ratio of 38% per year.

Zenith Bank, meanwhile, declared a slightly higher N1.25 per share interim dividend for 2025.

Over the last five years, Zenith’s dividends have grown at a CAGR of 20%, with an average payout ratio of 33%.

In essence, GTCO offers faster dividend growth, while Zenith delivers higher absolute payouts, making both appealing, but with slightly different investor preferences.

Income-seeking investors may prefer Zenith for its steady yield, while those eyeing long-term dividend growth potential may lean toward GTCO.

Valuation:

When it comes to valuation, the two banks tell very different stories. One looks undervalued, while the other trades at a premium, likely due to investor sentiment

Zenith Bank currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 2.48x and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.62x. With a market capitalization of N2.8 trillion compared to N4.6 trillion in net assets, the market is clearly pricing Zenith below its true book value

This means investors are paying only N0.62 for every N1.00 of Zenith’s net assets, a strong signal that the stock is undervalued relative to its underlying worth.

Investors are paying less for any N1 in profit compared to GTCO, making it appear cheaper compared to GTCO.

GTCO, by contrast, trades at higher valuation multiples with a P/E ratio of 5.29x and a P/B ratio of 1.09x. Its N3.4 trillion market cap still sits slightly below its N2.99 trillion net assets

This means investors are willing to pay N1.09 for every N1.00 of its book value.

Investors seeking undervalued, high-yield opportunities may find Zenith Bank more attractive at current levels, while those looking for growth exposure with a premium brand might lean toward GTCO.