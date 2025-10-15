Africa’s tech ecosystem is valued at an estimated $480 billion based on recent reports.

Already, the continent boasts nine startups that have hit the $1 billion valuation mark and beyond, a proof of concept of the capital raised and the confidence investors have in Africa’s startups.

Yet behind the applause for CEOs and co-founders, the true engine of every business lies in its operational structures.

Chief Operating Officers (COOs), or leaders performing equivalent operational roles, are the unsung architects of growth. They ensure that the vision set by founders translates into efficient execution, creating systems and processes that allow businesses to scale rapidly without collapsing under their own weight. In Africa’s fast-evolving markets, where challenges range from regulatory hurdles to infrastructure gaps, these leaders keep the organizational machine running smoothly.

That said, not all the African unicorn has a COO currently. Andela has no COO; Flutterwave’s COO resigned in 2024 with no replacement yet. Chipper Cash’s COO was laid off, and at MNT Halan, the head of operations role transitioned to head of account management. These gaps show just how dynamic and sometimes volatile the operational side of Africa’s tech unicorns can be.

As Africa continues to produce unicorns, it is these operational leaders who turn ambition into reality. They are the silent drivers of growth, efficiency, and scalability, ensuring that billion-dollar companies not only survive but thrive in dynamic and challenging markets.

Dotun Daniel Adekunle was appointed Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer of OPay in July 2024, bringing with him over 18 years of experience in payments, financial technology, and enterprise systems across Africa. In his dual role, Dotun oversees OPay’s operations, product innovation, and technology strategy, ensuring seamless service delivery and driving the company’s mission to deepen financial inclusion across emerging markets. His leadership comes at a pivotal time for OPay, following its $2 billion valuation milestone in 2021, which cemented its status as one of Africa’s leading fintech unicorns. Before rejoining OPay, Dotun served as Senior Vice President of Offline Payments at Flutterwave, where he spearheaded the company’s physical payments expansion across Africa. His earlier tenure at OPay, from 2018 to 2022, saw him lead the engineering and product teams that built the backbone of OPay’s payment infrastructure. A graduate of Yaba College of Technology, Dotun also holds an MBA from the University of Roehampton and a postgraduate diploma in artificial intelligence and machine learning from Texas McCombs School of Business.