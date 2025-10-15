Kaduna Mining Development Company and Kaduna State Government announce the discovery of vast multi-metallic deposits, including 33MT of Gold and 187MT of Nickel in Gidan Waya, Jemaa LGA.

The Jema’a Resource Project has been created as a special-purpose vehicle to develop the asset, with a technical steering committee led by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency.

The collaboration includes reputable geological firms and emphasizes transparency and independent resource verification to boost investor confidence and enrich Nigeria’s geoscience data.

Kaduna Mining Development Company(KMDC) & the Kaduna State Govt would like to announce the discovery of a vast multi-metallic deposit of Gold, Lithium, Copper and Nickel in Kaduna State.

There is an inferred resource of 33MT Gold & 187 MT Nickel ore bodies. This discovery was made during the exploration for Tin in the pegmatite region of Gidan Waya, Jemaa local govt, also leading to the inferred resource of 97MT of enriched ore bodies of tantalum, niobium, with associated tin and tungsten.



This discovery was made by Kian Smith (Hyperlink- https://www.kiansmith.com) for the KMDC & Anka Metals (Hyperlink- https://ankametals.africa) JV. Based on the significant discovery after 2 years of exploration, KMDC would like to announce the creation of Jema’a Resource Project, the SPV to develop the asset. KMDC would also like to announce that Jema’a Resource Project has constituted a technical steering committee to oversee the drilling and resource confirmation.

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) -with the statutory role of providing relevant geological data for Nigeria-will be leading the technical steering committee of the Jemaa Resource Project in Kaduna State.

The recent discovery of the multi-metallic deposit in Kaduna State, particularly the nickel, is of National and Geological interest. The NGSA welcomes the approach of the Jemaa Resource Project and the Kaduna State government for transparency in data sharing and their call for an independent resource verification process led by the NGSA. This collaboration will increase investor confidence in the Nigerian Mining sector and also enrich and update the geoscience information for the economic development of Nigeria via its mineral resources.

The technical steering committee also includes the leadership of Nigeria’s reputable geological firms, Geocardinal Engineering Services Limited and Fundamental Integrated Site Appraisal Services Limited (FISAS).