IRON Global Markets Limited received the Capital Markets Deal Architect of the Year award at the 2025 BAFI Awards, recognizing its excellence in structuring transformative financial transactions.

Mr. Jubril Enakele and Mr. Adedeji Adekoya emphasized that the award reflects IRON’s commitment to purpose-driven innovation, national development, and client-focused impact across African capital markets.

IRON’s track record includes landmark engagements with major institutions such as the Federal Government of Nigeria, Dangote Group companies, MTN Nigeria, and Emzor Pharmaceuticals, showcasing its leadership in strategic financial advisory.

When innovation meets intention, impact follows. That spirit was celebrated as IRON Global Markets Limited (“IRON”) was honoured with the Capital Markets Deal Architect of the Year award at the 2025 Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards held at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

The accolade stands as a testament to IRON’s mastery in crafting complex financial transactions that do more than raise capital. They unlock progress, fuel ambition, and shape the future of African finance.

Reflecting on the recognition, Mr. Jubril Enakele, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, shared a message that goes beyond celebration:

“This award is not just a win for IRON, it is a reminder of why we do what we do,” said Mr. Enakele. “Our work is guided by the belief that every transaction should create transformation for our clients, our markets, and our country. Excellence for us is not a benchmark, it is a responsibility.”

Supporting national development through capital market solutions remains central to this mission. It is a vision that continues to guide how IRON structures opportunity and delivers value across industries and economies.

Mr. Adedeji Adekoya, Executive Director and Head, Capital Markets, also reflected on the recognition, describing it as both an honour and a validation of the firm’s market leadership.

“We are truly delighted to receive this award, which reinforces our track record in executing landmark transactions,” said Mr. Adekoya. “This achievement reflects the vision of our Founder and Managing Director Mr. Jubril Enakele, the guidance of our Board, and the dedication of our team. We remain grateful to our clients for their trust and look forward to even greater milestones.”

As a licensed Issuing House regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria, IRON has built a reputation for strategic innovation and trusted execution. The firm’s capital market and financial advisory expertise span engagements with the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI), Craneburg Construction Company Limited, Dangote Cement Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, MTN Communications Nigeria Plc, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Elektron Energy Development Strategies Limited, Lekoil Nigeria Limited, Fidelity Bank Plc, and Tantalizers Plc, among others.

Rooted in the principles of integrity, insight, and impact, IRON continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in Africa’s capital markets, proving that bold thinking, when anchored in purpose, can truly change the narrative.

About IRON Global Markets Limited

IRON Global Markets Limited (“IRON”) is a SEC-regulated investment banking and financial advisory firm committed to designing capital market and corporate finance solutions that drive sustainable growth. With a mission built on excellence and purpose, IRON partners with clients to structure financial strategies that advance institutions, strengthen markets, and expand opportunities across Africa.