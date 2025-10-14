Nigeria’s financial market has been moving like Lagos on a Monday morning… Busy, unpredictable, yet full of action. That same energy played out on this week’s episode of Market Watch, featuring Frank Fagbo, Idika Aja, and Muktar Mohammed as they analyzed the recent happenings in the Nigerian capital market.

The conversation began with the analysts examining Geregu Power’s third-quarter 2025 performance, and despite mentioning the risks posed by the rising cost of natural gas, they concluded that the power company’s balance sheet was strong and its core business profitable.

The trio further noted that the trading week ended the previous week with 93 trillion-naira and a weekly gain of 2.37, which closed “firmly in the green” regardless of low trading volume.

In addition, the discussion addressed the impact of bank recapitalization on equity listings, highlighting that the banking sector accounts for a majority of the 3.6 trillion in equity listings in 2025.

This is expected to reach 4 trillion naira and contribute to the stability of the exchange rate.

Watch the latest episode of Market Watch now to stay ahead of the trends shaping Nigeria’s financial market and do well to subscribe to NMTV on YouTube so you never miss an expert take on what’s really driving the economy.