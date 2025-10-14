The Federal Government has approved new admission guidelines that will make it easier for more Nigerian students to gain access to higher education.

This was disclosed in a statement by Boriowo Folasade, Director, Press and Public Relations to the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to the Ministry of Education, the new policy seeks to democratize access to tertiary education and give more young Nigerians a fair opportunity to pursue higher learning.

The ministry projects that harmonising entry rules and lowering some credit thresholds will create space for an additional 250,000 to 300,000 admissions annually.

The reforms are pitched as a way to reduce the number of out-of-school youths, strengthen vocational and technical training pipelines, and bring Nigeria’s tertiary structure closer to global and industry norms.

What this means for Nigerian students

For many Nigerian students, this policy could be a lifeline. Every year, over two million candidates sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), but less than half are offered admission. Many of those rejected meet most of the requirements but fall short in one or two subjects.

The new framework seeks to change that by reducing entry barriers while maintaining educational standards.

What changed

Before now, most tertiary institutions in Nigeria required at least five credit passes in not more than two sittings, including English and Mathematics, regardless of course or institution type.

This blanket rule, set by regulatory bodies like JAMB and the respective tertiary commissions made it difficult for some students to qualify for admission even when they met other academic or vocational criteria.

Under the new National Guidelines for Entry Requirements, approved by the Federal Government, the standard has been adjusted to reflect the nature and focus of each institution, creating more flexibility for applicants.

Universities

The requirement remains five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, obtained in not more than two sittings. Mathematics is only mandatory for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses.

Previously universities have consistently required five credits, including English and Mathematics, across all programmes.

Polytechnics (ND level)

The new rule now allows for a minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects. English is compulsory for non-science courses, while Mathematics is required for science-related programs.

Previously, five credit passes, including English and Mathematics, were mandatory across all disciplines.

Polytechnics (HND level)

The requirement remains five credit passes, including English and Mathematics. Previously, the HND level has always required at least five credits.

Colleges of Education (NCE level)

These institutions will now accept a minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects. English is mandatory for Arts and Social Science courses, while Mathematics is required for Science, Vocational, and Technical programmes.

Previously, five credits, including English and Mathematics, were compulsory for all applicants.

Colleges of Education (B.Ed level)

At the NCE level: Minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects. English mandatory for Arts and Social Sciences; Mathematics for Science, Vocational, and Technical Education. At the B.Ed level: Requires five credit passes, including English and Mathematics where applicable.

Previous rule: Uniform five-credit requirement for all programmes

Phasing out old qualifications

The government also announced that the National Innovation Diploma (NID), previously issued by Innovation Enterprise Academies (IEAs), has been abolished. In its place, IEAs will now issue the National Diploma (ND) to ensure uniformity and progression opportunities for graduates.

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has begun re-accrediting IEAs to align their programmes with ND standards. Any IEA that fails to secure full accreditation under the new framework faces de-accreditation.

The ministry emphasised that lowering entry barriers will not mean lowering standards. The revised framework ties some course entry to specific subjects (for example, Mathematics for science-related courses) and preserves five-credit thresholds for programmes that require them.

NBTE re-accreditation of IEAs is intended to protect quality and ensure graduates can progress academically and professionally.