Zenith Bank Plc, on Friday, October 10, 2025, made good on its promise as it paid a total interim dividend of N51.3 billion to its shareholders for the Half Year (H1) 2025, at N1.25 per share.

This significant payout represents over 60% increase from the N31.4 billion paid in H1 2024, demonstrating the bank’s commitment and enhanced capacity to continually generate value for its shareholders amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The dividend payment comes on the heels of the bank’s audited financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, released to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in September 2025, which showcased a robust financial position and growth trajectory.

Commenting on the dividend payout, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, said, “We are pleased to have paid this significant interim dividend to our valued shareholders.

Our half-year results underscore our resilience and commitment to our stakeholders. Based on the momentum achieved in H1, we are confident in our full-year outlook and expect to exceed shareholders’ expectations by year end.”

The substantial dividend payout reflects exceptional underlying performance as the Bank recorded a robust 20% year-on-year increase in gross earnings, rising from N2.1 trillion to N2.5 trillion in H1 2025. Interest income drove this performance with an impressive 60% growth, climbing from N1.1 trillion to N1.8 trillion. The Bank achieved this impressive increase in interest income through strategic repricing of risk assets and effective treasury management.

The Bank’s total assets also expanded to N31 trillion in June 2025, representing steady growth from N30 trillion in December 2024, underpinned by a robust and well-structured balance sheet. Customer confidence remained strong, with deposits growing by 7% from N22 trillion to N23 trillion in June 2025.

Zenith Bank’s shareholders can be assured of the bank’s continued focus on delivering exceptional value and growth, driven by its strong financial fundamentals and strategic initiatives.

The Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards, including being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the sixteenth consecutive year in the 2025 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, published by The Banker and “Nigeria’s Best Bank” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025. The Bank was also awarded Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards for 2020, 2022 and 2024; Best Bank in Nigeria from 2020 to 2022, 2024 and 2025, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria in the Euromoney Awards 2023; and was listed in the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies in 2023.

Further recognitions include Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria for five consecutive years from 2021 to 2025 in the World Finance Banking Awards and Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2023 and 2024 Banking Awards. Additionally, Zenith Bank has been acknowledged as the Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria, in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards for four consecutive years from 2022 to 2025 and ‘Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 by the Ethical Boardroom.

The Bank’s commitment to excellence saw it being named the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in The Banker’s Top 500 Banking Brands for 2020 and 2021, Bank of the Year 2023 to 2025 at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, and Retail Bank of the Year for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022 and 2024 to 2025 at the BAFI Awards. The Bank also received the accolades of Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria, in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards.

Zenith Bank was also named Most Responsible Organisation in Africa, Best Company in Transparency and Reporting and Best Company in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the SERAS CSR Awards Africa 2024; Bank of the Year 2024 by ThisDay Newspaper; Bank of the Year 2024 by New Telegraph Newspaper; and Best in MSME Trade Finance, 2023 by Nairametrics. The Bank’s Hybrid Offer was also adjudged ‘Rights Issue/ Public Offer of the Year’ at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards 2025.