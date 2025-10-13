The Nigerian All-Share Index began the week on a strong note on Monday, October 13, advancing by 729.2 points to close at 147,717.2.

This represents a 0.50% increase from the previous close of 146,988.1, as large-cap stocks such as Transcorp Power and Stanbic IBTC ended in the green.

Trading volume nearly doubled, reaching 624 million shares compared to 385 million in the previous session.

Market capitalization also advanced to N93.7 trillion, up from N93.2 trillion, across 31,563 deals.

Sovereign Insurance (SOVRENINS) and Regency Alliance Insurance (REGALINS) led the gainers, rising 9.97% and 9.68% respectively.

On the other hand, Tripple Gee (TRIPPLEG) and LivingTrust Mortgage Bank (LIVINGTRUST) topped the losers’ chart, shedding 9.92% and 3.85% respectively.

Market summary Current ASI: 147,717.2

Previous ASI: 146,988.1

Day Change: +0.50%

Year-to-Date Performance: +43.52%

Volume Traded: 624 million shares

Market Cap: N93.7 trillion Top 5 gainers SOVRENINS: Up 9.97% to N3.53

REGALINS: Up 9.68% to N1.36

TRANSPOWER: Up 8.92% to N342.00

CONHALL PLC: Up 7.14% to N4.50

HMCALL: Up 6.80% to N4.40 Top 5 losers TRIPPLEG: Down 9.92% to N5.45

LIVINGTRUST: Down 3.85% to N5.00

NGXGROUP: Down 3.33% to N58.00

CUTIX: Down 3.08% to N3.78

PRESTIGE: Down 2.96% to N1.64

Trading volume

Daily market volume rose sharply to 624 million shares, compared to 385 million in the previous session.

CONHALLPLC led activity with 210.4 million shares traded, followed by FIDELITYBK with 47.4 million.

CHAMS ranked third with 43.9 million shares, while UNIVINSURE and SOVRENINS completed the top five with 29.9 million and 23.2 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, MTN dominated with trades worth N2.6 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed with N1.4 billion, while GTCO recorded N1.03 billion.

FIDELITYBK posted N951.8 million, and CONHALLPLC rounded out the top five with N909.6 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) ended the session mostly on a positive note.

Transcorp Power gained 8.92%, Stanbic IBTC added 5.5%, Dangote Cement rose 1.74%, and Nigerian Breweries advanced 1.86%.

On the flip side, Lafarge slipped 0.73%.

Among the tier-one banks (FUGAZ), performance was mixed.

FIRSTHOLDCO gained 1.61%, ACCESSCORP rose 0.58%, and UBA closed flat.

On the downside, GTCO declined 1.05%, while Zenith Bank shed 0.73%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index has firmly re-established its bullish momentum, reclaiming and surpassing the 146,000 and 147,000 levels.

Sustained gains in mid- and large-cap stocks are expected to further strengthen the rally in the near term.