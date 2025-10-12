The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of applications for the Regular Recruit Intake (RRI) and the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSC) Course 49/2026.

According to a statement released by the Military Secretary (Army) at the Army Headquarters, Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja, the recruitment exercise aims to strengthen the Nigerian Army with competent and patriotic individuals ready to contribute to national security and development.

Applications for both the Regular Recruit Intake and the Short Service Combatant Commission are to be completed online and free of charge via the official portal https://recruitment.army.mil.ng

Applicants are to log in using a username and password, fill out the online form, submit, and print copies of the application and guarantor forms, which must be duly signed and presented at designated state recruitment centres during screening.

The online registration runs from September 29 to November 14, 2025, while shortlisted candidates will be screened in their respective states of origin between December 4 and December 17, 2025.

Basic requirements

The Army stated that applicants must be single Nigerian citizens by birth, and must possess a National Identity Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Candidates must also be medically, physically, and psychologically fit according to Army standards, and must be free of any criminal conviction.

For academic qualifications, applicants are required to have at least four passes, including English Language, in not more than two sittings in WASSCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB, or NBAIS.

The statement further explained that applicants for non-tradesmen/women must be between 18 and 22 years old, while tradesmen/women must not be older than 26 years by December 30, 2025.

Additionally, male candidates must not be less than 1.68 metres tall, while female candidates must be at least 1.65 metres tall.

Those applying as tradesmen/women are required to possess a Trade Test or City and Guild Certificate, with full details available on the recruitment portal.

Conditions of service and benefits

Successful candidates for the Short Service Combatant Commission will be granted a 15-year commission, 10 years active, renewable for another five years based on performance.

Those under the Regular Recruit Intake will undergo initial training at the Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, and may progress through the ranks based on discipline and service years.

The Nigerian Army listed several benefits of service, including:

Job and career opportunities within and outside the country.

Enhanced pay and allowances.

Opportunities for further education and training.

Welfare and insurance packages.

Pension and gratuity entitlements.

Home ownership opportunities for all soldiers.

Screening and transparency

The Army emphasized that there will be no Computer-Based Test, no zonal screening, and no special centres, as all screening activities will take place at candidates’ respective states of origin.

Applicants are advised not to pay anyone or offer gratification, as the recruitment process is entirely free and transparent.

“All candidates must present original educational certificates, NIN slip, and BVN printout during screening. Any candidate who falsifies results or documents will be withdrawn from training,” the statement warned.

For further inquiries, applicants can contact the official support lines at 07036499094 or 09041116433 between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm daily.