Bluebulb empowers African businesses with compliant, fast, and scalable cross-border payments and treasury infrastructure, addressing long-standing gaps in financial systems.

Led by CEO Ola Daramola, whose experience at Dangote Group revealed the urgent need for trusted financial rails, Bluebulb has served over 2,000 businesses across 35 countries.

The company is launching an AI-powered treasury dashboard to give CFOs real-time visibility, automated compliance, and predictive insights for global financial operations.

Bluebulb, a UK-regulated cross-border payments and treasury management company, is redefining how African businesses move, manage, and access money globally.

For decades, African enterprises faced barriers: limited treasury infrastructure, fragmented regulations, and compliance red tape.

While consumers enjoyed multiple remittance options, businesses were left underserved, stifling growth and competitiveness.

For CEO and Co-Founder Ola Daramola, this gap was personal. A First-Class Engineering graduate who led large-scale infrastructure projects before fintech, Ola saw the bottlenecks firsthand while at Dangote Group, Africa’s largest conglomerate and a dominate player in global trade. “Africa’s challenge was never ambition, it was the absence of trusted rails to move value with compliance and speed. That’s why we built Bluebulb,” said Daramola.

Since inception, Bluebulb has enabled 2,000+ business customers in 35 countries. In 2024 alone, it facilitated transactions for over 800 African corporates, reinforcing its role as a trusted and scalable leader. “The global market moves over $190 trillion annually across borders (Statista 2024), yet African businesses remain constrained by outdated systems. Bluebulb is changing that,” said Seun Oladimeji, Director of Business Growth.

Looking ahead, Bluebulb will launch an AI-powered self-service treasury dashboard, giving CFOs and treasury teams real-time visibility, automated compliance and predictive insights to manage global financial operations with confidence.

About Bluebulb:

Bluebulb is a UK-regulated technology company building infrastructure for Africa’s next generation of treasury management. With global standards tailored for African markets, Bluebulb transforms treasury from a back-office necessity into a strategic driver of growth, trust, and innovation.

