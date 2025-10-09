Veteran broadcaster, corporate leader, and diplomat Dr. Christopher Kolade has passed away at the age of 92.

His family confirmed that the respected elder statesman died peacefully in the early hours of Thursday.

Kolade was one of Nigeria’s most distinguished figures, renowned for his integrity, professionalism, and dedication to public service.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, he left an indelible mark across broadcasting, business, education, and diplomacy, earning him widespread respect both in Nigeria and abroad.

He began his career in broadcasting, rising through the ranks to become Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC). Under his leadership, the NBC became a model of professionalism and ethical journalism, helping shape Nigeria’s media landscape during its formative years. His corporate career was equally distinguished—he later became Chief Executive and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, where he was credited with promoting transparency, accountability, and good corporate governance.

A brief profile

Born in 1932 in Erin-Oke, Osun State, Kolade was the son of an Anglican missionary. He attended Government College, Ibadan, before proceeding to Fourah Bay College in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where he completed his higher education. His early exposure to both Nigerian and international education deeply influenced his worldview and leadership philosophy.

Kolade’s service extended beyond business and media. He represented Nigeria as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, where his diplomacy, calm demeanour, and credibility earned him wide respect among peers and partners. His tenure strengthened Nigeria’s bilateral relations and showcased his reputation for principled leadership.

In his later years, Kolade devoted himself to education and mentorship. He taught Corporate Governance and Human Resource Management at the Lagos Business School (LBS) and Leadership & Conflict Management at the School of Media & Communication (SMC), both part of Pan-Atlantic University. He also served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University’s Governing Council before becoming the Chancellor of McPherson University, Ogun State.

What you should know

A lifelong advocate for ethical business conduct, Kolade chaired several organisations promoting integrity in corporate governance, including the Integrity Organisation Ltd GTE and The Convention on Business Integrity Ltd GTE. Through these platforms, he championed transparency and moral leadership in both private and public sectors.

Widely regarded as a man of unimpeachable character, Dr. Christopher Kolade will be remembered for his humility, intellect, and unwavering commitment to ethical leadership. His passing marks the end of an era for Nigeria’s corporate and media community, but his legacy of integrity and service will continue to inspire generations to come.