Tetracore Energy Group is pleased to announce the new appointment of Mr. Dayo Williams former Programme Executive, as Managing Director, Tetracore Energy Group Subsidiaries.

This appointment reflects the Group’s continued commitment to nurturing leadership excellence and driving innovation across its business divisions in Africa.

In his new role, Mr. Oladayo will oversee the strategic direction, growth, and operational performance of Tetracore’s subsidiaries; Tetracore Energy Limited, Tetracore Gas Limited, and Tetracore CNG Solutions Limited, ensuring alignment with the Group’s mission of delivering sustainable and transformative energy solutions across Africa.

Mr. Oladayo joined Tetracore Energy Group with a strong background in commercial law and business development strategy, with over 15 years of experience leading high-value energy transactions across Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in coordinating key initiatives that have strengthened the Group’s footprint in the energy sectors.

His achievements include the deployment of 6.2mmscfd CNG mother station in Ogun State, mini-LNG hubs, project management of the ongoing 5.2mmscfd mother station in Tema, Ghana, fast-growing Auto CNG delivery, which currently supplies Dangote Cement CNG trucks, and embedded gas-to-power solutions tailored to the needs of Nigeria’s industrial clusters. He also leads a team as the Deputy Chairman of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Power Sector Group, where he contributes to national policy direction on tariffs, grid decentralisation, and gas-to-power frameworks.

His portfolio features end-to-end advisory on onshore and offshore gas gathering systems, multi-million-dollar EPC contracts and long-term Gas Supply and Transportation Agreements that have unlocked reliable fuel for both on-grid and off-grid power projects. Notable achievements include leading commercial due diligence for million-dollar offshore gas-gathering system, closing a $10million CNG mother-daughter network within seven months, securing the partnership and supply of Auto CNG to Dangote Cement, and structuring a $15 million solar-hybrid IPP whose blended financing model attracted development-finance institutions and private-equity funds.

His leadership has been instrumental in advancing Tetracore as the largest gas trading company in Nigeria, with strategic objectives of operational efficiency in its outspread of its facilities in Ogun state, Benin, Ghana and Mobile refueling unit in Ibese, Dangote Cement

Speaking on the appointment, Olakunle Williams, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Tetracore Energy Group, said:

“Dayo’s appointment reflects his exceptional leadership, professionalism, and contribution to Tetracore’s growth journey. We are confident that under his leadership, our subsidiaries will continue to thrive and deliver even greater impact in the evolving energy landscape. For Tetracore Energy Group a greater expansion has begun, new projects are being outlined and what a perfect timing to have this appointment, we look forward to having more achievements as a team”

Expressing his appreciation, Mr. Oladayo stated:

“It is an honor to take on this new responsibility within an organisation that continues to lead with purpose and innovation. I look forward to working closely with our teams to deepen value creation and drive sustainable growth across our subsidiaries.”

This appointment underscores Tetracore Energy Group’s dedication to recognising excellence, empowering its people, and building a future-ready leadership culture.