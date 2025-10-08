This week, Ugodre on Follow the Money Podcast spotlighted the top 10 best-performing stocks of 2025, revealing the companies leading the charge in one of the most bullish years Nigeria has seen in a decade.

Beta Glass Plc led the gainers with a 648 per cent surge, followed by Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, up 527 per cent amid renewed investor confidence. Industrial and conglomerate firms such as The Initiates Plc and Challarams Plc also posted triple-digit growth driven by stronger earnings. UPDC Plc rose 315 per cent, signalling recovery in real estate, while Ellah Lakes Plc gained 289 per cent on expansion plans. Champion Breweries Plc jumped 260 per cent on solid results and M&A buzz. Smart Products Nigeria Ltd gained 260 per cent, and ABC Transport Plc surged 249 per cent. Honeywell Flour Mills Plc rounded out the list with a 249 per cent rebound.

Ugodre ended the conversation by stating that some of these rallies are momentum-driven, not fundamentally backed. The smart investor plays the long game, not the hype.

Watch the latest episode of Follow the Money to understand where smart money is flowing in 2025.