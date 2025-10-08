Lagos State has been selected to pilot a federal initiative that will provide emergency transport services for women in labour.

The initiative, which is expected to commence soon, also includes the provision of Mama Kits for pregnant women and free caesarean sections in 21 obstetric centres across the state.

The disclosure was made by Dr. Dayo Adeyanju, Team Lead of the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), during the Eko Health Convention 2025 held in Lagos.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Office of the Governor, Lagos State.

Dr. Adeyanju commended the Lagos State Government for its leadership and sustained healthcare reforms, noting that the forthcoming pilot programme will enhance access to quality obstetric care and emergency transportation for expectant mothers.

“He hinted that Lagos would soon serve as a pilot site for an ambitious federal initiative that provides pregnant women with Mama Kits, free caesarean sections in 21 obstetric centres, and emergency transportation for women in labour,” the statement read in part.

The federal pilot initiative forms part of the state’s broader maternal and child health strategy, with Lagos working in collaboration with federal agencies to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality.

During the convention, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to achieving universal health coverage and building a world-class, technology-driven health system.

He emphasized that the ILERA EKO scheme and the July 2024 Executive Order making health insurance mandatory for all residents are central to protecting citizens from financial hardship. The Governor urged Lagosians to enroll in insurance, adopt healthy lifestyles, and support immunization campaigns, noting that the success of health reforms depends on shared responsibility between government, professionals, and communities.

More insights

The state also highlighted milestones in healthcare infrastructure, including the commissioning of Maternal and Child Centres in Eti-Osa, Badagry, and Epe, new general hospitals in Ojo and Somolu, and the establishment of the Lagos State Mental Health Institute at Ketu-Ejirin.

Investments in pandemic preparedness include the Mainland Hospital, the Biobank in Yaba, and the planned International Infectious Disease Research Centre, the statement revealed.

Enhancements to emergency medical services were also announced, including the recruitment of over 3,000 additional staff, the creation of a dedicated paramedic cadre, and deployment of 28 ambulances and 10 rapid-response motorbikes.

Strategic ambulance bases and the newly inaugurated Custodian Accident and Emergency Centre in Epe aim to improve response times across the state.

The government stressed digital healthcare transformation through the Lagos Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP), which integrates electronic medical records, telemedicine, and real-time data analytics to improve patient care and policy decisions.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, noted that Lagos’ infrastructure blueprint—developed after a study tour to Malaysia—prioritizes sustainability, energy efficiency, and patient-centred design.

Future plans outlined by the Governor include completing flagship hospital projects such as the New Massey Children’s Hospital, Iba-Ojo General Hospital, and Comprehensive Cancer Institute, expanding subsidies for vulnerable populations, deepening digital transformation using AI, and investing in people and partnerships.