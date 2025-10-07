The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted approval for Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport to commence daytime commercial flight operations, effective October 4, 2025.

The disclosure was contained in a statement posted on the official X account of the Office of the Chief Press Secretary of Ekiti State, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The authorization follows a successful validation inspection conducted in June 2025, confirming the airport’s compliance with regulatory standards.

The approval, issued for an initial period of six months, permits Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations, meaning flights can operate only during daylight hours. NCAA’s letter, dated October 3, 2025, and signed by the Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engr. Godwin Balang, confirmed that the airport met the basic operational requirements for scheduled flight operations and recommended an interim operational permit.

“The Federal Government has given Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport approval to commence scheduled flight operations, (otherwise known as commercial flights), effective October 4th.

“The development follows the expiration of the initial approval for a non-scheduled flight approval for the airport by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in December 2024 and compliance with regulatory requirements. The NCAA in the letter dated October 3, 2025 addressed to the Governor of the State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, confirmed the new approval for scheduled flight. The approval will be for an initial period of six months,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that Governor Biodun Oyebanji hailed the development as a major boost to the state’s economy, highlighting that commercial flights would enhance agribusiness, tourism, commercial activities, and medical tourism in Ekiti.

The State Government is installing an Instrument Landing System (ILS) to enable night and all-weather operations, positioning the airport to secure a full Aerodrome Operational Permit with a three-year validity under Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.

What you should know

Earlier in April, the Ekiti State Government announced plans to install an Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado, with an investment of nearly N4.6 billion, aimed at enabling 24-hour flight operations.

In addition to the ILS, Governor Oyebanji outlined plans for a partnership with a vendor to establish a hangar for airport services, marking a critical step in a broader strategy to modernize the airport’s infrastructure. He also emphasized the ongoing construction of a cargo shed at the airport, which will provide much-needed storage space for farm produce and cash crops.

The governor noted that the ILS installation, scheduled for completion before the end of this year, will allow planes to land even in extreme weather conditions.