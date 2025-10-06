Started in 2014 with N100,000 offering microloans to farmers and market women, now a multinational conglomerate across agribusiness, fintech, healthcare, and manufacturing

CapitalSage Holdings supports over 10,000 farmers, employs 2,000+ people, and operates in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East

Focused on value addition with 10 factories processing cocoa and other commodities, driving exports and economic transformation from Africa to global markets

In a continent where small beginnings rarely scale, John Alamu is betting big.

In a recent Forbes Africa Independence Day Edition, John Alamu, Founder and Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings, recalled the early days of his entrepreneurial journey.

In 2014, with a sum of N100,000, he began offering small loans to farmers and market women in rural Nigeria.

A decade later, that modest experiment has evolved into CapitalSage Holdings, a diversified conglomerate spanning agribusiness, finance, technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Today, CapitalSage Holdings employs over 2,000 people directly, supports more than 10,000 farmers, operating across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Its subsidiaries reflect the group’s breadth: Johnvents Group, a rising global integrated value chain participant, has become one of the leading supply chain participants and processors of sesame, cocoa, legumes, cashew, soya, edible nuts, rice and rubber, boasting millions of dollars in annual revenue.

Kolomoni, its fintech arm, claims thousands of point-of-sale agents, merchants and network managers, advancing financial inclusion in a country where nearly 40% remains unbanked. Ercas, another fintech, underpins digital transactions and back-end infrastructure for payments.

Speaking to Forbes Africa on driving value across several sectors, Alamu argues that the numbers tell a simple story:

“Export raw cocoa and you make $8,000 per tonne. Turn it into butter and you earn six times more. Make chocolate, and the value rises up to 30 times.”

That philosophy guides the Group’s evolution into a fully integrated value chain company. With ten factories, including Johnvents Industries and Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji), one of Nigeria’s oldest cocoa plants, the Group possess the capacity to process up to 48,000MT of cocoa annually for export to Europe, Asia, and the US.

Through its business units, Johnvents Group (CapitalSage Holdings’ agribusiness group) is building strength across multiple agri commodities and consumer markets. The Cocoa unit anchors global exports of butter, liquor, cake, and powder. The Sesame and Legumes unit sources and supply premium-grade sesame, soya, and grains from multiple origins across Africa and beyond. Cashew and Edible Nuts add further diversity, expanding Africa’s presence in the global nut value chain.

For Alamu, though, the mission is about more than corporate success. “The next struggle, like independence, is economic freedom,” he insists. “That requires courage, disruption, and African confidence.”

The markets seem to agree. CapitalSage Holdings’ fintech arm, CapitalSage Technology, currently holds a BBB+ credit rating from all three Nigerian SEC-recognised agencies, GCR, Agusto & Co., and DataPro, an uncommon feat for an indigenous private player and a strong signal of governance, transparency, and fiscal discipline. Similarly, Johnvents Group, the agribusiness and manufacturing subsidiary, maintains its own BBB+ rating, further reinforcing the Group’s credibility and performance strength in capital markets.

Recognition has followed. Most recently, John Alamu received the Business Conglomerate Leadership Award at the Marketing Edge Awards, reinforcing his vision of building enduring businesses across Africa’s most critical sectors.

From N100,000 in seed loans to global businesses shaping markets across continents, John Alamu’s journey is a reminder that Africa’s economic future lies not in raw exports but in transformation, value addition, and bold leadership.

About CapitalSage Holdings

CapitalSage Holdings is a multinational, innovation-driven conglomerate committed to driving empowerment and inclusive growth through sustainable and transformative business solutions. With operations spanning Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia, the Group operates across key sectors including Financial Technology, Agribusiness, FMCG, and Healthcare.

Rooted in a deep commitment to a prosperous Africa, CapitalSage believes in the power of enterprise to create shared value, promote financial inclusion, and accelerate sustainable economic transformation.

Visit www.capitalsage.ng to learn more.