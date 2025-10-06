The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall across several parts of Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday, warning of possible flash floods in parts of the North and Central regions.

The forecast was contained in NiMet’s three-day weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the report, the rains will affect several states across the north, central, and southern regions of the country, with varying intensities.

Thunderstorms and flash floods in the North

According to NiMet, thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected over parts of Jigawa, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Yobe, and Katsina States on Monday morning.

The agency added that rainfall will extend to Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba later in the day.

“Flash floods are possible in Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, and Kano States during this period,” they stated

NiMet advised residents in these areas to take preventive measures and avoid driving through flooded areas, warning that the rains could cause disruptions in transportation and daily activities.

Central region

The agency predicted morning cloudiness over Niger, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau, and Nasarawa, followed by light to moderate rainfall later in the day.

“Central States like Niger, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau, and Nasarawa will see morning cloudiness and light to moderate rainfall, with a high risk of flooding in parts of Plateau,” they said

NiMet added that residents in Plateau and neighboring states should be alert to possible flash floods and water accumulation, especially in low-lying areas.

Rains to persist across Southern States

For the South, NiMet projected light to moderate rains across Ondo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom on Monday.

“In the South, light to moderate rains will affect Ondo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom,” the agency stated

The agency noted that the rainfall pattern is consistent with the ongoing wet season and may persist through midweek.

NiMet said the northern region will experience sunny skies with patches of clouds on Tuesday, while thunderstorms and rains will persist in parts of Adamawa, Taraba, and neighboring states.

“Central and southern regions will continue experiencing moderate rainfall,” they said

By Wednesday, sunshine and thunderstorms are expected over northern states in the morning, while the central region will remain cloudy with moderate rains.

“Southern States, including Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross River, will experience morning showers and moderate to heavy rains later in the day,” they said

Safety advisory

NiMet warned that the heavy rainfall may lead to flash floods and advised residents in vulnerable areas to take precautions. The agency urged Nigerians to avoid driving during heavy rains, secure loose objects, and stay indoors during thunderstorms.

It also cautioned against seeking shelter under trees and advised residents to disconnect electrical appliances during storms.

The agency advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for safe planning and encouraged the public to visit its official website for regular weather updates.