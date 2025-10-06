Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, claiming the N150 million grand prize at the live finale held on Sunday, October 5, 2025, in Lagos.

The 10th-anniversary edition of Africa’s biggest reality show concluded in grand style, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who once again commanded the stage with his trademark charisma and elaborate fashion statement.

The event, broadcast live on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv 151) and Africa Magic Family (GOtv 49), celebrated a decade of cultural impact, audience engagement, and commercial success for the BBNaija franchise.

A timeline of the house

Imisi, a 23-year-old fashion enthusiast and actor from Oyo State, beat eight other finalists — Dede, Isabella, Kola, Koyin, Kaybobo, Jason Jae, Mensan, and Sultana — to clinch the crown. This year’s edition featured a record 29 contestants, making it the most competitive in the show’s history. Themed around creativity, resilience, and social connection, Season 10 recorded strong engagement across digital platforms, with millions of viewers participating in weekly voting rounds.

Throughout the season, Imisi distinguished herself through humour, originality, and authenticity, traits that resonated strongly with fans online. Her personality-driven gameplay and standout performances during wager tasks earned her a loyal following that sustained her momentum through to the finale. Social media engagement around her frequently trended across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram, underlining the show’s influence on youth culture and digital entertainment.

Dede, 23, from Delta State, finished as runner-up, earning praise for her calm composure, strong fashion identity, and consistent performance across challenges. Koyin came in third place, followed by Sultana and Kola, who rounded out the top five.

What we know

Season 10 also cemented Big Brother Naija’s reputation as a leading platform for brand integration and advertising reach. Sponsored by Guinness Nigeria as the Gold sponsor, the show attracted multiple brand partnerships and product placements throughout its 10-week run. Analysts estimate that the BBNaija franchise contributes billions of naira annually to Nigeria’s entertainment and media economy through advertising, content production, and digital engagement.

Since its inception in 2006, Big Brother Naija has grown into a continental media phenomenon, providing visibility for emerging talents across music, fashion, and film. With a cumulative audience reach spanning over 40 African countries, the reality series remains one of the most lucrative and culturally impactful television properties in sub-Saharan Africa.

As the confetti settled in Lagos, Imisi’s victory symbolized not only individual success but also the enduring appeal of a format that continues to shape Nigeria’s pop culture and entertainment economy.