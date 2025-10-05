The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the trading week ended October 3, 2025, on a positive note, gaining 1,451.01 points to settle at 143,584.04, with ETERNA and NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE topping the charts.

This represents a 1.02% increase, up from 142,133.03 in the previous week, driven by strong rallies in select oil and gas stocks, and pushing the year-to-date performance to 39.50%.

Market activity remained healthy, with 2.95 billion shares traded during the week, a slight dip from 2.99 billion shares recorded in the prior week.

Despite the softer volume, market capitalization climbed to N91.13 trillion, compared to N89.96 trillion the week before, reflecting sustained investor confidence.

Market breadth also improved notably.

Fifty-three (53) stocks recorded price gains, up from thirty-two (32) in the preceding week.

On the downside, forty-three (43) equities declined in price, fewer than the fifty-one (51) that dipped in the previous week.

Fifty-one (51) stocks remained unchanged.

Market overview

Every trading day in the week ended October 3 closed in the green, extending the market’s positive momentum.

Trading began on Monday with a modest 0.17% rise, lifting the index to 142,710 by Tuesday.

Activity paused midweek due to Wednesday’s public holiday, before picking up again on Thursday with another upbeat session.

The rally reached its peak on Friday as the index jumped 604.6 points, its strongest gain of the week.

Key highlights

Despite the overall bullish tone of the market, the NGX Premium Index slipped slightly by 0.05%, dragged by a 4.23% decline in UBA and under-3% losses in LAFARGE and ZENITH BANK.

Meanwhile, the NGX 30 Index advanced 1.07%, while the NGX Main Board Index posted a stronger 1.57% gain.

Sectoral performance

Leading the week’s sectoral performance, the NGX Oil and Gas Index jumped 5.68%, powered by a stellar 32.80% rally in ETERNA and a 16.09% gain in ARADEL.

The Industrial Goods Index followed with a 1.66% rise, lifted by solid advances in AUSTIN LAZ (9.62%), CUTIX (9.69%), TRIPLE G (8.04%), BUA CEMENT (5.40%), and BERGER PAINTS (1.79%).

Banking stocks also maintained momentum, as the NGX Banking Index rose 1.17%, with FIDELITY BANK standing out as the week’s best performer, up 11.11%. Meanwhile, the NGX Consumer Goods Index inched up 0.13%.

On the flip side, the NGX Insurance Index slipped 2.02%, ending the week in negative territory.

Top gainers

Leading the pack was ETERNA PLC, which soared 32.80% week-to-date to close at N37.05, marking a standout performance. NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC followed closely with a 20.94% gain, finishing at N42.45.

Other major gainers included:

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC – up 20.87% to N41.70

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC – up 18.25% to N6.09

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC – up 17.56% to N39.50

ARADEL HOLDINGS PLC – up 16.09% to N650.10

CHAMS HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC – up 13.24% to N3.85

FIDELITY BANK PLC – up 11.11% to N20.50

UACN PLC – up 10.00% to N73.70

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – up 10.00% to N346.55

Top losers

On the flip side, JULIUS BERGER NIG. PLC led the laggards, shedding 17.79% week-to-date to close at N122.90. INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC followed with an 11.08% drop to N2.97.

Other notable decliners were:

UNION DICON SALT PLC – down 10.00% to N8.10

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC – down 10.00% to N14.40

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC – down 9.85% to N5.40

LEARN AFRICA PLC – down 9.72% to N6.50

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC – down 9.54% to N2.75

JOHN HOLT PLC – down 9.43% to N7.20

GUINEA INSURANCE PLC – down 8.39% to N1.42

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC – down 7.43% to N1.62

Corporate actions overview

The week featured several notable corporate disclosures and sector-wide developments:

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC published its audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025.

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC released its Q2 2025 financial statements.

ELLAH LAKES PLC announced an agreement to acquire Agro-Allied Resource & Processing Nigeria Limited.

UACN PLC confirmed that FCCPC approved the sale of Chivita/Hollandia (CHI) to UAC of Nigeria Plc.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index has reclaimed the 143,000 level, reflecting renewed optimism as bullish momentum strengthens in the oil and gas sector.

Investor interest is gradually returning to large-cap stocks that had been declining or relatively quiet in recent weeks.

If this trend continues, the index could edge closer to the 145,000-mark in the near term.