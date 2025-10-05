A new report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), titled “The Value of Air Transport to Nigeria,” has revealed that Nigerians must work an average of 37.6 days to afford a plane ticket.

This comes despite a 43% drop in real airfares between 2011 and 2023, showing that air travel remains out of reach for most citizens.

IATA noted that globally, the cost of flying has fallen by 70% over the past 50 years, making air travel far more accessible in many regions.

However, in Nigeria, affordability continues to pose a major challenge, as high ticket prices restrict access to the broader economic and social benefits that aviation can deliver.

The report further indicated that just 40 flights per 1,000 people were taken in 2023, highlighting the limited scale of air travel in a country of over 200 million people.

“The cost of flying impacts the magnitude of the benefits that can be generated by air travel. In the past 50 years, flight costs have decreased by 70% globally, making air transport more accessible.

“The average real airfare in Nigeria decreased by 43% between 2011 and 2023, with the local population now needing to work 37.6 days to afford a plane ticket. Overall, 40 flights per 1,000 population were taken in 2023,” the report read in part.

Beyond affordability, the report highlighted aviation’s wider contribution to Nigeria’s economy. The industry directly employs 39,500 people, generating $702 million in economic output, equivalent to 0.2% of national GDP.

When indirect benefits such as supply chain activities, employee spending, and tourism are included, the total economic impact rises to $2.5 billion, supporting about 216,700 jobs.

Tourism supported by aviation contributes significantly to national income, adding $454.1 million to GDP and employing 66,600 people.

IATA estimated that international tourists spend roughly $760.2 million annually on goods and services in Nigeria, underscoring air transport’s role in boosting tourism, hospitality, and other service sectors.

More insights

IATA also emphasized the critical role of aviation in facilitating trade, investment, and innovation. In 2023, 195,700 tonnes of air cargo were transported through Nigerian airports, supporting the country’s import and export volumes and driving growth in e-commerce.

The report noted that the aviation sector enables more efficient supply chains, fosters productivity across industries, and provides essential humanitarian and emergency services in times of crisis.

On connectivity, IATA found that international air traffic accounted for 23% of total origin-destination departures from Nigeria in 2023, amounting to 2.1 million passenger departures.

Europe remained the largest destination region, representing 38% of the total (780,700 passengers), followed by Africa (23%) and North America (18%).

Despite this, Nigeria’s connectivity with the rest of the world has weakened. Since 2014, the country’s international air connectivity index has declined by 1.5% within Africa and 21% with other regions.

The report added that only 1% of international passengers arriving in Nigeria continued their journey on a domestic connection, while 98% ended their trip at the point of entry or switched to another mode of transport.

IATA pointed out that a well-developed aviation network is fundamental to Nigeria’s long-term economic growth.