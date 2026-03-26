Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc, the newbie on NGX, has experienced a tumultuous yet promising journey since its listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in January 2026.

Starting with an IPO price of N1.99, the company’s stock surged by over 800% in a matter of weeks, peaking at N17.36 on February 20, 2026, making it one of the top performers on the NGX.

However, the rapid price hike led to regulatory concerns, prompting the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to suspend trading on Zichis’ shares in March.

After several weeks of regulatory review, Zichis’ suspension was lifted on March 23, 2026, and trading resumed with a 9.91% gain from its opening price of N8.38, closing at N9.43.

But the surprises did not end there. The company then announced a 1-for-1 bonus issue, doubling its shares outstanding from 600 million to 1.2 billion.

As is typical with bonus shares, this move halved the stock price, but it also provided an opportunity for existing shareholders to increase their holdings at a reduced price.

As of close of trading on March 25, 2026, Zichis’ shares were priced at N11.40, depicting a 473% YtD gain, ranking it the 2nd best-performed stock on the NGX.

Zichis went further and declared a dividend of 20 kobo to be paid on April 29, 2026, to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on 16 March 2026.

That said, let us find out if the rally is supported by its fundamentals and valuation, even though we only have two years of financial performance.

Financial performance

In 2025, Zichis Agro-Allied Industries saw an impressive profit growth of 478%, reaching N328 million.

This strong performance was driven by a solid top-line performance, with revenue growing 134% year-on-year to N676 million.

Notably, it was able to retain about 50% of its revenue as profit compared to 0.27% in 2024

Valuation

Overall, earnings per share (EPS), a key metric for stock valuation, reached N0.55 (55 kobo) in 2025, compared to N0.10 (10 kobo) in 2024.

This 450% growth in EPS reflects Zichis’ exceptional performance in terms of profitability and operational scaling.

Given the current share price of N11.40, investors are paying N21 for every N1 of earnings. This implies a P/E ratio of 21x, which suggests that the stock is being valued at 21 times its earnings. This tilts to premium valuation.

Also, with a market capitalization of N13.7 billion significantly higher than its net assets of N1.17 billion and revenue of N676 million, reflect that investors are paying as high as N15 per N1 revenue and N8 for its net assets.

This supports the premium valuation, suggesting that the stock may be overvalued relative to earnings, revenue, and its net assets.

However, compared to its growth potential, Zichis Agro-Allied Industries offers something attractive to investors, with a Price-to-Earnings Growth (PEG) ratio of 0.05, suggesting that the stock is undervalued relative to its projected growth.

This indicates that investors are paying a relatively low price for a company with strong earnings expansion, making it priced for growth expectations.

Sustaining growth: The outlook for Zichis

The key issue here is whether Zichis can sustain its remarkable growth, especially with the recent increase in shares outstanding, from 600 million to 1.2 billion, due to the 1-for-1 bonus issue.

This dilution effect means that, for Zichis to continue to justify this premium valuation, it must maintain or accelerate its earnings growth.

To maintain at least the 2025 EPS of N0.55 (55 kobo) in 2026, Zichis must double its revenue to N1.3 billion and profit to N660 million.

These are ambitious targets that reflect the company’s growth expectations and the high market valuation it is currently facing.

If Zichis can execute its expansion plans, manage execution risks, and maintain sustained profitability, it may well continue to meet market expectations.

Otherwise, the stock may face downward pressure despite its impressive growth trajectory.

As it stands, Zichis is a stock worth watching, with its future growth potential offering both risks and rewards for investors.