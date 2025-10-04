Fidelity Bank Plc reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Nigerian businesses for global competitiveness, spotlighting its leadership in non-oil agricultural exports.

The Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, praised the conference for strengthening ties between Africa and Atlanta, emphasizing shared legacies and opportunities for collaboration.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu proposed a sister-city framework between Lagos and Atlanta to deepen bilateral trade and investment partnerships.

Tier-one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigerian businesses in scaling up and competing effectively on the global stage.

This commitment was underscored at the 2025 Fidelity Nigeria International Trade & Creative Connect (FNITCC), held over the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reflecting on FNITCC’s evolution over the past four years, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, described the initiative as a strategic expression of the bank’s vision to empower homegrown businesses for global competitiveness.

“FNITCC is a vision that has come a long way. We began by equipping Nigerian exporters with foundational knowledge through capacity-building programs in partnership with the Lagos Business School. From ground zero, we taught small businesses the fundamentals of export. Once they were ready, we created this platform to showcase them to the world. Our goal has always been to help shift Nigeria from an oil-dependent economy to a diversified, non-oil-driven one—and exports are key to that transformation,” said Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe in her welcome address.

She emphasized the unique value of FNITCC in connecting buyers and sellers directly, fostering trust and confidence through face-to-face interactions. “At this event, we have a wide range of buyers—from major retailers to small-scale distributors. Fidelity Bank has emerged as the leading bank in non-oil exports from the agricultural sector,” she added. She also encouraged participants to attend sideline sessions where regulatory agencies from Nigeria and the U.S. would share insights on compliance standards and export processes.

In his remarks, the Mayor of Atlanta, Mr. Andre Dickens, welcomed FNITCC to the city and highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Atlanta and Africa.

“This conference presents a unique opportunity for thought leaders from Atlanta and Africa to collaborate. Our shared legacies—from civil rights icons like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela to our mutual strengths in logistics, finance, technology, and the creative industries—form a strong foundation for trade and investment. We are not just networking; we are building lasting networks,” he said.

The third edition of FNITCC Atlanta featured deal rooms, panel discussions, exhibitions, and a gala dinner—all aimed at spotlighting Nigeria’s non-oil export potential and exploring pathways for expansion into the American market.

As part of efforts to deepen bilateral trade, a delegation from Lagos State also visited the Georgia State Capitol. Speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared the state open for business and investment. He emphasized Lagos’ readiness to forge enduring partnerships and proposed the establishment of a sister-city framework to strengthen ties between Atlanta and Lagos.

Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged commercial bank with over 9.1 million customers who are serviced across its 251 business offices and various digital banking channels in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.